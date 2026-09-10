JOSH BILICKI PARTNERS WITH SNOWEX FOR O’REILLY SERIES RACE AT PHOENIX

MOORESVILLE, NC, September 10, 2026 – NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki today announced that he is partnering with SnowEx for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Phoenix Raceway in October.

SnowEx has built a tradition of innovation in snow and ice control since 1997, offering a comprehensive line of commercial snowplows, spreaders and liquid sprayers designed to help contractors work efficiently and confidently take on winter weather.

“At SnowEx, we understand what it takes to earn your place in a competitive environment. That’s why partnering with Josh is such a natural fit,” said Jennifer Walth, Sr. Manager Advertising for SnowEx. “As a Midwestern racer working to make his mark, Josh brings the same grit and determination we see in SnowEx contractors every day. We’re proud to support him as he continues to build his career and introduce the SnowEx brand to an even broader audience.”

“Being from Wisconsin, I’m familiar with the need for snow removal products that get the job done quickly and thoroughly. SnowEx and I share the Midwestern mentality of hard work and grit whether its producing exceptional products or on the racetrack,” said Bilicki. “Phoenix is a challenging track, but I plan to use the experience I continue to gain on similar tracks to earn a solid finish.”

The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Playoff Race at Phoenix (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 30th of 33 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series races on the 2026 schedule. Practice starts on Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 a.m. followed immediately by qualifying. The field is set to take the green flag later that day at 3:30 p.m. with live coverage on The CW, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are U.S. Mountain Standard Time.

For more information on Josh Bilicki, visit https://www.joshbilickiracing. com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ JoshBilickiRacing/), X (https://www.twitter.com/ joshbilicki) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ joshbilicki/).

For more information on SnowEx, visit https://snowexproducts.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ SnowEx) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ snowexproducts/).