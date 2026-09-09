No Fines, Just Five-Dollar Bills: NASCAR Turns Driver Swears Into a Fan Prize with the NASCAR Swear Jar

Every Swear Word Adds $5 to the NASCAR Swear Jar as Fans Listen Live and Compete for the Growing Pot

Daytona Beach, FLA. (September 9, 2026) – As the intensity of The Chase builds, fans can experience every race from a revealing – and uncensored – perspective through the NASCAR Swear Jar.

The NASCAR Swear Jar turns the colorful, wild and well… occasionally profane communication between drivers and their teams into a live, interactive experience. For every curse uttered by a NASCAR Cup Series driver over the radio during The Chase, NASCAR adds $5 to the prize pot. Following the opening race at Darlington Raceway, the pot has already reached $1,115.

“We were looking for buzzworthy ideas that would build excitement around The Chase and complement the other initiatives launching during this part of the season,” said Jess Smith, NASCAR’s VP of Content. “The Swear Jar was a natural fit because colorful driver radio is an authentic part of our sport, but it’s never been something we’ve highlighted or turned into a game for fans. It also captures the intensity of The Chase—when the competition gets hotter, the pressure rises and every moment matters—in a fun and provocative way.”

During the race, fans can listen live to scanner audio from all 40 NASCAR Cup Series drivers and watch the Swear Jar total increase in real time. Fans who guess the total number of swears and the most used swear word of the race earn points for accurate predictions and compete for an opportunity to become a finalist.

One fan will advance each week to the final contest during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where a winner will receive the entire Swear Jar pot.

Created with 72andSunny Los Angeles, the campaign gives fans a raw, full-access look at the heightened emotion and intensity of The Chase.

“While other leagues fine for swearing, NASCAR knows it’s an authentic part of their sport,” said Zach Hilder, chief creative officer at 72andSunny Los Angeles. “This work represents the rebel spirit that’s so core to the NASCAR brand.”

Fans can follow the action live at NASCAR.com/SwearJar. To participate visit NASCAR.com/SwearJar before the race to submit predictions, then return during the race to listen to driver radio, follow the swear count and watch the prize pot grow live.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 14 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.



For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, X and Facebook.

About 72andSunny

72andSunny is a global marketing agency who unlock possibilities for the world’s most ambitious brands. With offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, New York, Singapore, Sydney, and Toronto, 72andSunny leads with unparalleled strategy and disruptive creativity. Recognized 15 times by Ad Age’s A-List and honored as “Agency of the Year” by both Adweek and Ad Age, 72andSunny continues to push the boundaries of innovation on behalf of clients. 72andSunny was most recently honored as Ad Age’s Sports and Entertainment Agency of the year. For more information, visit 72andSunny.com and on Instagram: @72andSunny