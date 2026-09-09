TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: World Wide Technology Raceway

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

World Wide Technology Raceway

September 12-13, 2026

Chevrolet Newsroom

Fresh off an eventful opening weekend to the Chase, the NASCAR Cup and O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will continue their trek towards the championship title with a trip to the 1.25-mile metro St. Louis oval of World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR). The doubleheader weekend will get underway with the O’Reilly Series Saturday evening for the Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog, followed by the sport’s premier series in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 – both of which marking the second stop of their respective postseason journeys. Kyle Larson’s title-defending campaign got off to a strong start at Darlington Raceway, while Sheldon Creed conquered the “Track Too Tough To Tame” with a statement trip to victory lane – both of which saw the championship picture tighten considerably before heading to the Midwest.

Chevrolet’s St. Louis Stats

One of the newer circuits to become a staple stop on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is WWTR, with the oval opening its doors to the sport’s top division for the first time during the 2022 season. The Bowtie brand has visited victory lane once in four editions of the event, which came with Kyle Busch during his debut season driving for Richard Childress Racing (2023).

The O’Reilly Series’ history at WWTR runs much deeper, dating back to 1997, though the series returned to the track just last year after a 15-year absence. Chevrolet made an immediate statement in that 2025 comeback with Connor Zilisch and JR Motorsports taking the checkered flag for his ninth victory of the season. Within the series’ 16-race tenure at the track, Chevrolet has set the pace of its manufacturer competitors with seven wins, including a streak of five-in-a-row that started with the inaugural event.

FIVE CHEVROLET DRIVERS, FIVE DIFFERENT STORIES TO OPEN THE CHASE

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, left Darlington Raceway with real momentum despite coming up just short of a trip back to victory lane. Larson led a race-high 99 laps and looked like the class of the field before a pit strategy gamble during a late, rain-shortened caution saw him settle for a fifth-place result. The culmination of a points-earning effort in Stage Two and his 10th top-five finish of the season saw Larson gain ground in the standings, cutting his deficit from the lead to 49 points. WWTR has been relatively kind to Larson with the Team Chevy driver owning an average finish of 9.5 – the best among Chevrolet’s Chase contingent and third-best in the field – with finishes no worse than 12th across four starts.

Chase Elliott quietly finished 14th at Darlington, a result that didn’t move his points position but didn’t cost him ground either. The Georgia native’s short history at WWTR has seen a steep progression in results. Despite a 21st-place finish in the 2022 opener, Elliott led the Bowtie brigade to a third-place result there one year ago – trimming his average finish to 12.3 at the track, which places him eighth-best of the field.

While the metric put him deep in the starting lineup for Sunday’s crown jewel event, Carson Hocevar kickstarted his first Chase campaign with an 11th-place run at “The Lady in Black” – an effort that kept him steady in the 12th position of the points standings. The Michigan native now turns his attention to a track that holds a special place in his career, with WWTR serving as the site of his first-ever start in NASCAR’s premier series. Gateway has trended in the right direction for him in three career starts (36th-8th-15th), and a fourth trip could be the one that produces his first top-10 there.

Daniel Suarez and the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet team will head to WWTR looking for a reset. His Cup Series average finish at the metro St. Louis venue sits at 17.7, with a seventh-place run in 2023 remaining as his high-water mark at the track.

William Byron had the toughest opening round of Team Chevy’s five Chase drivers. The North Carolina native’s night at Darlington ended early with an engine failure that ultimately dropped him to the 16th position in the points standings. Byron will lean on the steady stream of consistency that he has found at WWTR, with last year’s 11th-place finish keeping his career results within the top-20 for an average finish of 13.3 (ninth-best) at the track. A rebound performance in the Midwest would go a long way toward steadying his championship hopes.

Creed Makes an Early Chase Statement

Sheldon Creed delivered a statement performance in the O’Reilly Series Chase opener, driving the No. 00 Haas Factory Team Chevrolet to his second career win and his first at Darlington – leading the final 53 laps to beat fellow Team Chevy driver, Corey Day, by 2.961 seconds. A rare off-night for points leader Justin Allgaier, who won Stage One but faded to a 17th-place finish, allowed Creed to slice the championship lead from 35 points to seven in just one race. He’s also the only driver in this weekend’s O’Reilly field with a previous WWTR win to his name, having gone to victory lane there twice in Truck Series competition (2020-21) and once more in ARCA (2018).



TEAM CHEVY HOLDS TOP-SIX OF THE STANDINGS

The Bowtie brand holds down the top-six spots in the O’Reilly Chase standings entering WWTR: Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports) leads at 2,135 points; Sheldon Creed (Haas Factory Team) trails by seven; Carson Kvapil (JR Motorsports) sits third, 19 back; Austin Hill (Richard Childress Racing) is fourth, 36 back; Corey Day (Hendrick Motorsports) is fifth, 46 back; and Jesse Love (Richard Childress Racing) rounds out the top-six, 48 behind.

Among those that left Darlington with a positive gain in the standings included Day and the No. 17 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet team. The rookie ran into early contact but rebounded to finish second at Darlington, becoming the biggest mover up the standings with a two-position gain to fifth. He has just one start at WWTR, but it was an impressive debut that ended with a solid ninth-place result.



BOWTIE BULLETS:

· Active Chevrolet drivers with a NASCAR national series win at World Wide Technology Raceway:

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Connor Zilisch – one win (Sept. 2025)

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

Grant Enfinger – one win (June 2023)

Sheldon Creed – two wins (Aug. 2020 & Aug. 2021)

Ross Chastain – one win (June 2019)

Cole Custer – one win (June 2015)

· With Grant Enfinger’s win at Lime Rock Park, Chevrolet sits just two wins away from its milestone 300th all-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series win.

· With seven-straight victories to start the 2026 NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series season, Chevrolet set the record for the longest season-opening streak by a single manufacturer in the division’s history.

· In 170 points-paying races in the NASCAR Cup Series Next Gen era, Chevrolet leads all manufacturers with 73 victories – a winning percentage of 42.9%.

﻿· Chevrolet is coming off its 29th all-time sweep of the NASCAR Cup Series championship titles – capturing its 34th driver championship and 44th, and fifth consecutive, manufacturer championship in 2025.

· With its 44 NASCAR Cup Series manufacturer championships, 34 NASCAR Cup Series driver championships, and 887 all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins, Chevrolet continues to hold the title as the winningest brand in NASCAR Cup Series history.



TUNE-IN:

NASCAR Cup Series

Enjoy Illinois 300

Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m. ET

USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Nu Way 225 Powered by Bobcat and Sauced by Blues Hog

Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 p.m. ET

CW, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90



QUOTABLE QUOTES:

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Outlook on going to St. Louis?

“I like racing at World Wide Technology Raceway. It’s a very fun and challenging, smaller track. I’ve got a little bit of work to do there though to get better finishes. I run well but something happens or for whatever reason, I just don’t have the strong finishes. I’ll head over to Busch Stadium and catch a Cardinals game and do a few things around Ballpark Village which will be fun.”

How much of a morale boost was it to the team to get the pole back in Daytona?

“I was pretty selfish in the moment of just soaking it in for me, the kid from Florida. There were a smiles in the shop after we got back. I mean, as much as there could be given the circumstances around Shane (van Gisbergen). But when I walked up to people, I got the smile out of them. I could tell they’d be moping around, working, and then I would walk up and here came a smile. I noticed it throughout the shop. I want to find things to celebrate in in our season and that’s something that we are going to celebrate.”

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

What is your outlook ahead of this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

“I’m looking forward to getting to Gateway with the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet. Winchester is right up the road from the track, and two years ago we had a really good run. This past season when we were in the Playoffs we kind of missed it, so hopefully we go back to our old setup, see what we can learn from it. It’s a faster, flatter track. Anytime you can get out front there it is good. Pit road is intense, so we’ll be working hard in the sim to dial in our setup before we get there.”

Do you consider Gateway more of a short track or an intermediate?

“I feel like Gateway is an in between. It’s more of a short track to me because you have brake pedal, you’re using it a little bit. You choose different angles. So, I feel like it is a short track overall. “

Daniel Suarez, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

With a new aero and engine package this year at World Wide Technology Raceway, what are you expecting from the changes?

“I’m excited to get back to World Wide Technology Raceway with a new aero and engine package this year. It’s going to create some unknowns, and we’re excited for the challenge. We’ve been working hard to prepare for the changes, and I think it’s going to be important to adapt quickly. I’ve had some good runs at this track in the past, so hopefully, we can have a strong race. It would be great to put our Freeway Insurance Chevrolet in position to fight for a good finish.”

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

“I would say it’s probably one of the more unique racetracks that we go to. Turns 1 and 2 compared to Turns 3 and 4 are very different. Turns 3 and 4 are very sweeping, while 1 and 2 have tight corners and there’s a lot of shifting on that racetrack. I think in the past, we’ve been okay there. Hopefully, we can build off some of the flatter tracks, Iowa especially, and have some speed when we show up. I think track position is always real critical there, so being on the right strategy and see how the stages play out will be important. I think we can be okay there. Hopefully, we have some decent speed and can just put together a solid race.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet

“This is one of the things that makes NASCAR special,” said Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the Hyak Motorsports No. 47 Chevrolet. “It is cool to see local businesses come together to support a team, our sport and their community. Bringing East Central College into it makes it even better. STEM and technical programs help develop the engineers, technicians and problem solvers our sport needs and can introduce a whole new generation to careers in NASCAR.”

Cody Ware, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

“Gateway is like a road course on an oval. You have a lot of downshifting going on. You’re in fifth gear down the frontstretch and turn one is a really heavy braking zone. You have banking there, but it’s still a very tight corner. So, you’re downshifting from fifth to third, which is something we don’t do anywhere else, at least on an oval. At Martinsville, we’re going between fourth and third, and at Pocono, we’re going between fifth and fourth. To be downshifting twice into a corner on an oval is definitely unique.

You need to find a rhythm at Gateway and then stay in that rhythm. Being consistent is key. You’re doing two wildly different things on each side of the racetrack because the corners are so different. You can’t attack each end of the racetrack the same way. It’s a one-of-a-kind place.”

Michael McDowell, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

How can you continue to build the momentum at WWTR while leaning on the speed you’ve shown in the past?

“World Wide Technology has been a good track for us in the past. We broke a track record and sat on the pole in 2024. Before that, we had a top 10 in 2023. I am confident that we can continue to build on our momentum from the last few weeks. We have had some quality runs and speed, but we haven’t put together a complete race. We were well on our way to a top-10 finish at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, but we ran into a mechanical failure with under 10-to-go and had to nurse our Delaware Life Chevrolet home. Regardless, I am proud of the progress we’ve made and hoping to capitalize on it this weekend at Gateway.”

Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

As the site of your Cup Series debut, what does World Wide Technology Raceway mean to you?

“That track means a lot to me. It was a fun day. We were moving forward and running faster lap times than we were running all day when we broke a brake rotor. That place will always kind of hold a dear place in my heart. We’ve had a lot of speed and run well there in both trucks and a Cup car. Before the race, one of the other drivers pulled me into his bus and gave me some advice. The advice was how to stay out of the way as a lap car that day. We weren’t very far behind him (on the lead lap) when that happened.”

How do you expect the simple diffuser and 750-horsepower package will change the racing this weekend?

“It is probably going to be harder to stop and change directions, which means it’s probably going to be tighter and will be difficult to get up and go. It is going to be really valuable who can get on the brakes while keeping the car turning so you can stay pointed. Whoever points the earliest and can get back to the throttle straight is going to have a lot of straightaway and will have the power to take advantage of it.”

Connor Zilisch, No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

What is your approach to this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway?

“World Wide Technology Raceway is definitely a unique oval. You’re downshifting twice into Turn 1 and the corners are so different from end to end. I was able to win there last year in the O’Reilly Series so I have some confidence going back there. I’ve got a good understanding of the track and what it takes to succeed there, but we’ll see what happens. I’m excited to learn and hopefully have a good day.”

Last year you led 121 of the 160 laps in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race. What do you remember most about that race and what were some of the key takeaways from that race?

“It’s a pretty narrow racetrack and the restarts are pretty chaotic. You’re having to slow down a lot in Turns 1 and 2. And you have to get your car to be able to drive in both ends of the racetrack, even though the corners are so different. I’m excited to see what it’s like in a Cup car. It’s obviously going to be a lot different. That was actually one of the few tracks last year where we’re shifting in an O’Reilly Series car, so it was good to get some practice at that. We’ll see how it translates going to Sunday.”



Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturer Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 44

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Most recent: 2025

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025

Driver Championships:

Total (1949-2025): 34

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Most recent: Kyle Larson (2025)

Driver and Manufacturer Championship Sweeps: 29

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2020, 2021, 2025

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2026 STATISTICS:

Wins: 6

Poles: 6

Laps Led: 1,964

Top-Fives: 44

Top-10s: 90

Stage Wins: 18

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 887 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 772

Laps led to date: 258,698

Top-fives to date: 4,480

Top-10s to date: 9,241

Total NASCAR Cup Wins by Corporation, 1949 to Date:

General Motors: 1,221 Chevrolet: 887 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 854 Ford: 754 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 218

About General Motors

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GM Motorsports, including the Cadillac Formula 1® Team develops and proves advanced technologies in the most demanding environments, accelerating innovation in performance, safety, efficiency, and electrification for its production vehicles. Cadillac Racing is one of the leading manufacturers in the IMSA and FIA World Endurance Championships (WEC). Chevrolet competes in single seaters in the US IndyCar series, and in NASCAR with multiple team partners and drivers. Corvette customer teams compete in GT series across the globe including IMSA and WEC. Learn more at GM.com.