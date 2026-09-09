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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Week Briefing: World Wide Technology Raceway

By Official Release
2 Minute Read

Event: Enjoy Illinois 300
Date/Time: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 3 p.m. ET
Location: World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Illinois
Layout: 1.25-Mile Oval
TV/Radio: USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Josh Berry and the No. 21 DEX team head to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend looking to continue one of their strongest stretches of the season in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300.

Berry has recorded six consecutive top-10 finishes entering the weekend at Gateway, a streak that began with a seventh-place finish at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and continued with finishes of fourth at Iowa, eighth at Richmond, third at New Hampshire, ninth at Daytona and seventh last weekend at Darlington.

Crew chief Miles Stanley said the recent results are a product of the consistency and execution the No. 21 team has continued to build in recent weeks.

“The results lately are a reflection of how well everyone on this team is working together,” Stanley said. “We’ve been unloading with solid speed, making the right adjustments throughout the weekend and putting ourselves in position late in these races.”

The 1.25-mile Gateway oval has been a successful stop for the Wood Brothers’ Team Penske teammates since the NASCAR Cup Series began racing there in 2022. Joey Logano won the inaugural Cup Series event at the track, while Austin Cindric added another victory for Team Penske in 2024.

Stanley believes the continued progress of the No. 21 team has Berry and the DEX Ford Mustang in position to contend for another strong result this weekend.

“We’ve seen what our teammates at Team Penske have been able to accomplish at Gateway, and we feel good about where our program is right now and the progress we continue to make each week,” Stanley said. “The goal is to stay on top of the balance and give Josh what he needs as the race develops. If we can do those things, I think we can have another strong day.”

Practice is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:35 p.m. ET. Coverage of both sessions will be available on truTV.

Sunday’s 240-lap, 300-mile Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled to take the green flag at 3 p.m. ET, with stage breaks planned for Laps 45 and 140. USA Sports will provide television coverage.

Saturday, September 12

Josh Berry will sign autographs at the Team Penske/Wood Brothers merchandise unit in the fan zone at World Wide Technology Speedway beginning at 11:45 a.m. local time. 100 wristbands will be distributed on a first come, first-served basis.

Josh Berry

Age: 35 (Oct. 22, 1990)

Hometown: Hendersonville, Tennessee

Crew Chief: Miles Stanley

IG: @joshberry88

X: @joshberry

About DEX
DEX is the nation’s largest independent provider of document technology and managed print services, delivering a broad range of products and solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs, and strengthen security. DEX uses real-time data analytics to help businesses gain valuable insights into their print job patterns and frequency, resource allocation, and cost distribution. The knowledge gained is used to optimize workflows, enhance user performance, eliminate unnecessary expenses, and ensure print security and compliance.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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All Roads Lead to St. Louis: World Wide Technology Raceway is the Oval That Feels Like a Road Course
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