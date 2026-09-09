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TOYOTA RACING Weekly Preview 09.09.26

By Official Release
3 Minute Read

This Week in Motorsports: September 7-13, 2026

NCS/NOAPS: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway – Sept. 12-13
ARCA NATIONAL: Salem Speedway (Indiana) – Sept. 12

PLANO, Texas (Sept. 9, 2026) – TOYOTA RACING started off the NASCAR Cup Series Chase strong and looks for its second straight victory at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, while the ARCA title battle continues to be tight as they close in on the end of their season at Indiana’s Salem Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS/NOAPS

Bell adds another Crown Jewel … After seven second-place finishes this season, Christopher Bell scored his first victory of the season when it mattered most – in the Chase. The Oklahoma-native won his first Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway to move up to second in the point standings. Bell, who also has a Coca-Cola 600 victory on his resume, could very easily make it two straight victories as he has a stellar track record at Gateway – with top-11 finishes in all four starts at the track.

Hamlin looks to help Toyota close on another milestone … Denny Hamlin added to his Toyota record book last year at Gateway, claiming its first Cup Series win at the track and 200th NASCAR Cup Series win for Toyota. Another victory this weekend would help Toyota continue to close on another major milestone – 700 NASCAR victories. Toyota currently has 693 race wins across NASCAR’s top three series.

Toyota drivers continue to lead the standings … Hamlin continues to lead the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with nine races to go. A Toyota driver has led the point standings after every race this season. Toyota continues to hold down five of the top-six spots in the standings, with Hamlin, Bell, Tyler Reddick (fourth), Chase Briscoe (fifth) and Ty Gibbs (sixth).

Six unique winners most in Toyota’s Cup Series history … With Bell scoring his first victory of the season on Sunday, Toyota has now had six unique winners in a single Cup Series season for the first time in its history – Reddick (five), Hamlin (four), Gibbs (two) Corey Heim (two), Briscoe (one) and Bell (one). Gateway could be the place to make it seven. Both John Hunter Nemechek (sixth) and Bubba Wallace (eighth) finished in the top-10 one year ago, with Wallace pacing the field for 73 laps.

Jones, Gray continue in Championship fight … JGR’s Brandon Jones and Taylor Gray had solid starts to their Chase runs, both scoring top-10 finishes at Darlington. Gray was scored in seventh and Jones finished 10th – part of four Toyota GR Supra top-11 finishers at the track ‘Too Tough to Tame.’

Joe Gibbs Racing solid at Gateway … In the series return to Gateway one season ago, Team Toyota showed out with three of the top-six O’Reilly Series finishers – including William Sawalich (second) and Brandon Jones (fourth).

Crews adds to top-five tally … Brent Crews added another top-five run at Darlington – finishing third in his track debut. Despite missing four races to start the season before he turned 18, Crews has nine top-five finishes – only the top-two in the point standings have more than the Toyota Development Driver.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series

Bollman, Annunziata title battle continues with three races to go… Nitro Motorsports’ Jake Bollman and Thomas Annunziata continue to have a tight championship battle with three races remaining in the regular season. Bollman extended the advantage to eight points as he finished runner-up on Sunday at DuQuion, while Annunziata was scored in fifth. Toyota drivers have won eight of the last nine races at Salem Speedway.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs approximately 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 36 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In 2025, Toyota’s plant in North Carolina began to assemble automotive batteries for electrified vehicles.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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