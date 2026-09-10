RCR Race Preview: World Wide Technology Raceway

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway… This weekend marks the fifth time that the NASCAR Cup Series has competed at the 1.25-mile paved oval located just outside of St. Louis, Missouri in Madison, Illinois. Richard Childress Racing has already built solid stats at the intermediate-style track, highlighted by Kyle Busch’s final win in 2023. The late two-time Cup Series champion qualified on the pole, led a race-high 121 laps en route to his 63rd and final career Cup Series victory. In addition to Busch’s win and pole, RCR has earned two top-10 finishes in eight Series starts.

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series at World Wide Technology Raceway… The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series heads back to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the second year in a row after previously running there from 1997-2010. While the track is new to recent memory, RCR has a proven track record of success at WWTR, acquiring two wins, seven top-five finishes and 12 top-10 finishes over the course of 22 starts from 2000-2025. RCR’s first win at the Madison, Illinois-based track came in the organization’s first start there in 2000 with driver Kevin Harvick. Harvick backed up the performance with a second O’Reilly Auto Parts Series win for RCR at the track in 2001. Last year at WWTR, Jesse Love finished fifth and Austin Hill finished 12th.

Honoring Our Nation’s Finest… This past Wednesday, in conjunction with Veterans Bridge Home, RCR hosted a special edition of their monthly Veterans Coffee, honoring and recognizing our nation’s courageous first responders ahead of the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. A monthly gathering, the Veterans Coffee events invite veterans from the community to RCR’s campus for fellowship, coffee, and programing that includes guest speakers and access to organizations and resources that can help veterans and their families. This month, those in attendance were also provided access to complimentary tickets to the Carolina Cowboys’ homestand in recognition of their service.

Veterans Coffee events are free to attend and open to all veterans. Next month’s event will be held at RCR on October 14th. Media are invited to join RCR for our next Veterans Coffee at the RCR Events Center in Welcome, North Carolina.

Congratulations, Richard Childress… Beyond his role as a NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner, entrepreneur and innovator, Richard Childress is a strong supporter of U.S. Military veterans and has earned a reputation as one of the most patriotic team owners in the garage. His life-long commitment to our country was recently recognized by Senator Thom Tillis, who entered a Congressional Record speech honoring Childress for his service to veterans and the community. Regional Representative Mike Fenley presented this award to Childress during a recent Veterans Coffee event hosted on RCR’s campus in Welcome, North Carolina.

A Bucking Good Time… Outside of the racetrack, Richard Childress Racing has competitive roots in another sport – bull riding. Richard Childress, alongside Jeff and Tammie Broin, co-own the Carolina Cowboys, the reigning World Champions in the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Teams league, while Austin Dillon serves as the team’s General Manager. The Cowboys boast a talented roster with several high-profile and talented bull riders that Dillon hand selected for the team, including 2018 PBR Rookie of the Year and 2025 Challenger Series Champion Keyshawn Whitehorse, and two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood. The Cowboys are in the midst of defending their 2025 championship, currently ranked No. 3 in the league with an 11-6 record. The team is less than one week away from returning home for their 2026 “Cowboy Days” home stand September 18-20 at First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. During the event, Dillon will play double-duty, splitting time between Bristol, Tennessee and Greensboro as he works to take care of business both inside the race car and the arena. Tickets are on sale at PBR.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Catch Saturday’s Action… The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series’ Nu Way 225 Sauced by Blues Hog at World Wide Technology Raceway will be televised live on Saturday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW and stream live on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited. The live radio broadcast can be heard on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday afternoon’s practice and qualifying sessions will be shown for free on The CW App and stream live on the ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch Us on USA Network… The Enjoy Illinois 300 will be televised live on Sunday, September 13 beginning at 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. Saturday’s Cup Series practice and qualifying session will be broadcast live on truTV and Max beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET. Ride shotgun all season long with live, in-car camera feeds and scanner audio with a paid subscription to Max as part of their NASCAR driver cam experience during the race.

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway… Austin Dillon will compete at World Wide Technology Raceway for the fifth consecutive year. The Welcome, North Carolina driver has been a strong contender in each of his four previous starts at the Madison, Illinois-based track, led by a sixth-place finish in 2024.

Beyond the Cup Series… Dillon, the 2011 NASCAR Truck Series Champion, has one Truck Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway, finishing sixth after starting seventh in 2010.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, was founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris started selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. That was the company’s sole location for the first 13 years, and it has since grown to nearly 200 retail locations throughout North America. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops united with Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Newsweek as “America’s Best Outdoor Retailer” for four consecutive years and “America’s Most Trusted Retailer for Outdoor Gear.”

Deer Season XP®… Winchester Deer Season XP® is the most accurate and lethal bullet for deer hunting. For more than a decade, Deer Season XP® has been the choice of deer hunters looking to fill their tags. Deer hunters everywhere rely on the Extreme Point® bullet’s oversized impact diameter. The larger impact diameter means more impact trauma, better energy transfer, and larger wound cavities for faster knockdown. Learn more here.

Meet Dillon… Dillon is scheduled to sign autographs at the Richard Childress Racing Merchandise Hauler on Sunday, September 13 at 10:45 a.m. Local Time alongside teammate Austin Hill. Fans are encouraged to stop by, meet the drivers and stock up on new merchandise before the green flag waves.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What is your outlook ahead of this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

“I’m looking forward to getting to Gateway with the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Deer Season XP Chevrolet. Winchester has a plant right up the road from the track, and two years ago we had a really good run. This past season when we were in the Playoffs we kind of missed it, so hopefully we go back to our old setup, and see what we can learn from it. It’s a faster, flatter track. Anytime you can get out front there it is good. Pit road is intense, so we’ll be working hard in the sim to dial in our setup before we get there.”

Do you consider World Wide Technology Raceway more of a short track or an intermediate?

“I feel like it is an in between. It’s more short track to me because you have brake pedal, you’re using it a little bit. You choose different angles. So, I feel like it is a short track overall.”

Austin Hill and the No. 33 Lucas Oil Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway… Austin Hill will make his first NASCAR Cup Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday. Despite the lack of experience behind the wheel of a Cup Series entry at the 1.25-mile oval, Hill has competed in six career races at the Madison, Illinois facility across both the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts and NASCAR Truck Series. Hill’s best result of third came in the Truck Series (2020).

Debuting Red… In a touching way to honor Kyle Busch, the iconic blue Lucas Oil scheme – designed and driven by Busch in both his first win and his final race at RCR – is now being saved for his son, Brexton. Hill will debut the Lucas Oil red design this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway and begin a new chapter with the No. 33.

Get Rowdy for Rowdy… On Sunday, World Wide Technology Raceway will honor Busch, the 2023 Cup Series winner, with a special towel giveaway, courtesy of Rebel Bourbon. The first 4,000 fans through the gates will receive a Kyle Busch towel, with towels distributed evenly across all four gates. On Lap 8 to honor Busch, fans are invited to wave the towel, raise your hats, and make some noise for Rowdy.

About Lucas Oil… For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand’s commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver.

Based in Indianapolis, the company’s rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA, Walmart, Home Depot, Harbor Freight, Rural King, Tractor Supply and more. For additional information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Meet Hill… On Sunday, September 13 at 10:45 a.m. Local Time, Hill and his RCR teammate Austin Dillon are scheduled to sign autographs at the RCR Merchandise Hauler in the Fan Zone at World Wide Technology Raceway. Stop by to meet the drivers and purchase the new Lucas Oil t-shirt commemorating both the blue and red schemes.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTES:

What are the expectations heading into your first Cup Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway?

“The package that we will run this weekend in the Cup car is different than what the series ran there in the past. It’s the 750 horsepower package, which is the same as Richmond and Darlington. No one really knows how that will affect the racing product. One of the questions we have is around shifting and whether you will shift down to third or stay in fourth. We expect that to be a factor in tire wear and how your overall balance is of our Lucas Oil Chevrolet. This will be another thing that is completely different than the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series side.”

Describe the track characteristics and the important areas of World Wide Technology Raceway.

”Turns 1 and 2 are totally different than Turns 3 and 4. Turns 1 and 2 are super tight and you need to be able to get into the corner really deep and carry good roll speed across the middle. If there was one area that you can give up in, it would be the exit. Getting into the corner and to the center are the most important in my opinion.”

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway… This weekend will mark Jesse Love’s second career O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway. Last year, Love quailed 18th and made his way into the top-10 by the end of Stage 1 finishing eighth and fifth in Stage 2 where the 21-year-old would ultimately finish. Furthermore, the Menlo Park, California-native made his Truck Series debut at the track in 2023, qualifying 20th en route to a ninth-place finish. Prior to that race, Love raced in the ARCA Menards Series event at the Illinois track in 2020, starting from the 17th position and finishing in fifth-place.

Chase Update… This weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway marks the second race in The Chase. Love will travel to the Missouri track sixth in the standings, 48 points behind leader Justin Allgaier. Love began the chase with a 13th place-finish at Darlington Raceway, earning 27 points.

About Whelen Engineering… Whelen Engineering is a family-owned company with a pioneering spirit and a passion to protect the lives of those who protect and serve others. The company mission is to provide industry-defining safety solutions around the world, while creating a community of problem-solvers who are inspired to push boundaries and continue our legacy of delivering ground-breaking innovation. As a global leader in the emergency warning industry, Whelen has been trusted to perform since 1952, when George Whelen III invented the first rotating aviation beacon. Whelen now encompasses two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire with over 750,000 square feet of engineering and manufacturing space and the largest design staff in the industry. Every part of every Whelen product is proudly designed and manufactured in America. We embrace quality as our foundation, and we celebrate innovative engineering in every product we produce.

Whelen Climb to Remember Challenge… This year marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. On that day, thousands of first responders selflessly answered the call, with hundreds paying the ultimate price. In recognition of their sacrifice, Richard Childress Racing alongside Whelen Engineering and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation teamed up to launch the Whelen Climb to Remember Challenge in honor of the 343 firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Through the challenge individuals or groups are tasked with climbing 110 flights of stairs representing the 110 stories of the Twin Towers. The campaign launched with reigning NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Champion Jesse Love challenging not only his No. 2 Whelen pit crew, but also the Davidson County Sherriff’s office, to take on the first 110 flights. Both groups accepted without hesitation and are expected to share their climbs on September 11. Everyone at home is also invited to step up in remembrance of our nation’s heroes. Please share your climb on social media using the hashtag #WeClimbToRemember #ForThe343.

Meet Love… Fans will have two opportunities to meet Love this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway. On Saturday, September 12, Love will be signing autographs in the Cup Series Garage (Fan Walk Side) along with fellow NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers in one of the season’s final series autograph sessions. Later that day, Love will visit the Richard Childress Racing Merchandise Hauler in the fan zone for an autograph signing at 3:40 p.m. Local Time. Fans should stop by, meet Love and get the latest No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet gear.

JESSE LOVE QUOTE:

What are your thoughts on this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway?

“I’m excited for Gateway. We ran good there last year, and we expect to be better this time around with the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet. We need a good run, and hopefully we have better luck than we have had here as of late.”

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet at World Wide Technology Raceway… Austin Hill has made one career NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway, posting a 12th-place result last season. In the 2025 event, Hill qualified ninth and claimed stage points in both Stage 1 and 2 before finishing just outside the top-10. In addition, Hill has competed in five NASCAR Truck Series races at the Madison, Illinois facility, where the contender earned the pole position in 2021 and his best finish of third in 2020.

Darlington Rewind… In the opening race of the Chase, Hill and the No. 21 team accomplished their goals of earning a solid starting position, capturing stage points, and finishing inside the top-five at Darlington Raceway. After qualifying in sixth-place, the Winston, Georgia native went on to earn a total of 12 stage points and cross the finish line in the fifth position. Overall, Hill gained nine points on the championship lead.

In the Chase Hunt… After a consistent race at Darlington Raceway, Hill moved up the leaderboard to now hold the fourth spot in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Chase standings. The veteran racer is 36 points behind leader Justin Allgaier.

With the new format rewarding consistency across the championship hunt, Hill has previously won at four of the final eight tracks – Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, Martinsville Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 32-year-old has qualified for the playoff format each of his five full-time seasons in the series, dating back to his rookie campaign in 2022.

About Bennett Family of Companies… McDonough-Ga. based Bennett Family of Companies is a woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC) certified, diversified transportation and logistics company. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Bennett has 4,625 drivers/owner-operators, over 1,000 employees and 600 agents located across the United States. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com.

Meet Hill… On Saturday, September 12 at 10:30 a.m. Local Time, Hill is scheduled to join his fellow O’Reilly Auto Parts Series competitors for an autograph session in the Infield Fan Zone at World Wide Technology Raceway. Fans will need to have an Infield Fan Zone Pass to attend.

AUSTIN HILL QUOTE:

Describe what you need from your No. 21 Chevrolet to run well at World Wide Technology Raceway.

“You’ll need to shift in Turns 1 and 2 to get the car turned well. A car that is really good will be overall neutral, maybe one number tight in Turns 1 and 2 and a little loose in Turns 3 and 4. Turns 3 and 4 are flatter and a longer corner, so you will most likely be on edge with the right rear tire. But you will need to have that balance at that end of the track to make speed in Turns 1 and 2 with how tight of a corner it is.”