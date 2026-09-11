LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: WWTR RACE PREVIEW

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB:

WWTR PRE-RACE ADVANCE

EVENT: Enjoy Illinois 300

DATE: September 13, 2026

Race: NASCAR Cup Series 28 of 36

TRACK: World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. | 1.25-Mile Oval

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK

NO. 42 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JHN AT ST. LOUIS: Sunday’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway will be John Hunter Nemechek’s third NASCAR Cup Series start at the track. He earned his highest finish of sixth in last year’s event at St. Louis. Nemechek also has seven starts there in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he won in June 2017. He earned a total of three top-10 finishes at WWTR with a fourth-place result in June 2015 and a sixth-place finish in June 2016.

TRUCK SERIES WINNER AT WWTR: In August 2017, Nemechek took home the checkered flag in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race after starting second. He led 46 out of 160 laps and won with a 1.635 margin of victory over Chase Briscoe. Nemechek was running a full-time season in the Craftsman Truck Series in 2017, and WWTR marked his first of two wins that season.

T-MACK ST. LOUIS STATS: Sunday afternoon’s race will be crew chief Travis Mack’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series race at WWTR. His first outing at the 1.25-mile oval came in June 2022 with Daniel Suárez where he finished 23rd. Mack’s highest finish of sixth came with Nemechek in September 2025 after starting 20th.

JOHN HUNTER NEMECHEK QUOTE:

“St. Louis has been good to me in the past. I’ve had success there in the Truck Series, and I’ve led a bunch of laps there. We had a lot of speed there in last year’s Cup Series race, so I’m looking forward to going back there and building off what we learned. Metrics are going to be really important for Bristol, so there’s a lot of emphasis on having a good run this weekend.”

TRAVIS MACK QUOTE:

“We were pretty good in St. Louis last year. We’re really looking to capitalize on last year’s run there and try to finish strong for the last stretch of this season to hit our points goal for the year.”

ERIK JONES

NO. 43 DOLLAR TREE TOYOTA CAMRY XSE

JONES ST. LOUIS STATS: Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 will mark Erik Jones’ fifth NASCAR Cup Series start at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. In his prior four starts, Jones earned one top-10 and two top-20s. He earned a best finish of seventh in the Cup Series’ inaugural race at the track in June 2022. Jones started 22st and led four laps en route to his top-10 finish. He has an additional three starts in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at WWTR where he started in the top-three twice and earned a fifth-place finish in June 2016, his best at the track. He led a total of 88 laps in his Truck Series in his career at the track.

THE WIN THAT GOT AWAY: In June 2015, Jones started on the pole for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at WWTR. He was favored to win as he had been knocking on the door of the win with four top-three finishes in seven races so far that year. He led the opening 55 laps of the race before coming to pit road and handing over the lead to Matt Crafton. He took the lead back on Lap 63 and led for an additional 20 laps. After several lead changes from strategy, he took the lead for a final time on Lap 111 for nine laps. An accident on Lap 145 with the No. 1 truck of Ryan Ellis derailed his day though and problems sustained from that incident forced him to retire after leading 84 laps. Cole Custer went on to win that race. Jones went on to win the next weekend at Iowa Speedway and won two more races that season before clinching his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November.

ALEXANDER AT WWTR: Crew chief Justin Alexander owns two prior NASCAR Cup Series starts on top of the box at World Wide Technology Raceway. He never finished worse than 15th with a best finish of sixth in June 2024 with Austin Dillon after starting 18th.

ERIK JONES QUOTE:

“St. Louis is a tough one in general. There are a lot of factors that go into doing well there between qualifying well to start further up in the field to get a good pit stall and stay up front all day. It’s hard to pass at St. Louis. You have to have a good car to stay up front. We still haven’t quite figured out this new package with the higher horsepower and less downforce at these tracks. It’s a constant evolution. Excited to get there and see what we have. We had a decent run last year until our power steering issue, and the No. 42 did run well last year so we should have some good notes. Can’t wait to see what we have and hope to keep these better runs rolling.”

JUSTIN ALEXANDER QUOTE:

“WWTR is a place where track position is really important, so qualifying well will be a big focus for us. The way the race plays out can open the door for a lot of different strategies, whether it’s taking two tires, staying out or trying to gain spots on pit road. We’ll need to execute all weekend and make the right calls to put ourselves in position at the end.”

CLUB NOTES:

ST. LOUIS AND NASCAR: Prior to the NASCAR Cup Series’ inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, the track had hosted races for the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series. In July 1997, the track hosted its first NASCAR top-tier series race with the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. The winner of that race was Elliott Sadler. It followed that up in September 1997 with an ARCA Menards Series race. The following year in September 1998, the track added the Truck Series to its lineup, where Rick Carelli, Erik Jones’ former spotter, was the race winner. The O’Reilly Auto Parts Series continued to hold races at the track until 2010, while the Truck Series continued to run there through present day. Prior to the 2022 season, the 1.25-mile oval was added to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule to hold its inaugural race for the series.

JJ AT WWTR: While LEGACY MOTOR CLUB owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson never raced in the Cup Series at World Wide Technology Raceway, he does own three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at the track. He never finished outside the top-15 in these starts. In his first start in October 1998, Johnson started 36th but found himself in the lead on Lap 85 where he led for 10 laps. He ultimately finished 15th. In July 2000, Johnson started 16th and finished 13th. In his final start in July 2001, he started ninth and finished 14th.

KENSETH WWTR STATS: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB competition advisor and 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth also has three NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series starts at World Wide Technology Raceway. He owns two top-10 finishes at the track with a best finish of second, earned in October 1998 where he finished 3.254 seconds behind Dale Earnhardt Jr. He followed that up with a sixth-place result in July 1999 after starting 21st.

SOCIAL SPOTLIGHT:

From the Carvana vending machine reveal to the unveiling at Daytona International Speedway, watch the buildup at the track and the moment the paint scheme was revealed to the public for the first time, with Jimmie’s daughter Lydia riding alongside him.

CLUB APPEARANCES:

John Hunter Nemechek will visit the trackside merchandise trailer for an autograph session on Saturday, September 12 at 12 p.m. local time.

TUNE IN:

Fans can tune in to watch the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 13 at 3 p.m. EDT on USA Sports, HBO MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90).

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: (LEGACY MC) is a premier auto racing organization owned by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee, Jimmie Johnson and Knighthead Capital Management, LLC. Drawing from a rich tradition of success, LEGACY MC is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of motorsport and setting new standards of excellence. The CLUB competes under the Toyota Racing banner in the NASCAR Cup Series with the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE piloted by Erik Jones and the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek. The No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE driven by Riley Herbst will debut full time in the 2027 season, while Johnson will make his final NASCAR Cup Series start at the 2027 DAYTONA 500 in the No. 48 Toyota Camry XSE. With NASCAR legend and Hall of Famer Richard Petty, “The King”, serving as CLUB Ambassador, LEGACY MC blends timeless racing traditions with a new forward-thinking vision. As an inclusive community for motorsport enthusiasts, LEGACY MC honors both its storied past and the promising future of its members, always striving for victory and championship glory at the pinnacle of NASCAR competition.