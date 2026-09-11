Zero Dep + Consumables Cover: Why One Does Not Necessarily Replace the Other

Zero depreciation and consumables cover are often discussed together because both can reduce what you pay during an eligible repair claim. However, they do different jobs. Zero depreciation addresses depreciation deductions on eligible parts, while consumables cover deals with specified items used during repairs.

Having one does not automatically provide the benefit of the other. Understanding this difference can help you assess each add-on separately and know what role it is designed to play.

They Address Different Parts of the Repair Bill

A repair bill is made up of different types of expenses. Some relate to damaged parts that must be repaired or replaced, while others come from materials used during the repair. When reviewing add-ons with your car insurance, it is useful to understand which type of expense each one is meant to address.

Zero depreciation applies to the depreciation of eligible parts.

Consumables cover focuses on specified items used during an admissible repair.

Both remain subject to the terms of the underlying policy.

Because the two add-ons target different costs, selecting one should not be treated as selecting both.

One Reduces Depreciation on Eligible Parts

Vehicle parts lose value over time because of depreciation. In a standard own-damage claim, applicable depreciation may reduce the amount payable for certain replaced parts. A zero depreciation add-on is designed to remove that deduction for eligible parts, subject to policy conditions. This benefit is connected with the value of parts, not every material used by the workshop.

Check which parts qualify for the add-on.

Review any claim conditions attached to it.

Do not assume workshop consumables are included simply because depreciation is waived.

Its specific purpose is why another add-on may still be relevant.

The Other Covers Items Used during Repairs

Consumables are items that may be used up during repair work rather than remaining as major replacement parts. Depending on policy wording, these can include items such as engine oil, lubricants, coolant, nuts, bolts, grease and similar materials. Consumables cover is designed to address specified expenses of this kind during an admissible claim.

Check the list of eligible consumable items.

Confirm that the add-on is active when the incident occurs.

Review whether any limits or conditions apply.

This cover can address part of the garage bill that zero depreciation alone may not deal with.

A Single Repair Can Involve Both Expenses

Consider an accident in which a damaged part must be replaced, and the repair also requires fresh oil, coolant, fasteners or other eligible consumables. The replacement part and the materials used during the job are different claim components.

Zero depreciation may address the depreciation deduction for the eligible replaced part. Consumables cover may address specified materials used during the repair, subject to policy terms. The two add-ons can therefore work alongside each other. Their value comes from addressing different parts of the same repair process.

Neither Add-on Makes Every Charge Payable

Having both add-ons does not mean every item on a garage invoice will automatically form part of the claim. The underlying own-damage or comprehensive policy still determines whether the incident is covered and which repair expenses are admissible.

Deductibles may still apply.

Unrelated repairs may remain outside the approved claim.

Routine maintenance does not become an insured repair because add-ons are active.

Documentation and claim conditions still need to be met.

Add-ons enhance specific areas of cover. They do not replace the basic terms used to assess the claim.

The Right Combination Depends on the Protection Needed

When selecting add-ons, focus on what each one actually addresses rather than choosing them by name alone. Read the policy wording, check eligibility, and consider the type of repair expenses you want additional protection for. Your car insurance should be reviewed as a combination of the base policy and add-ons.

Before buying or renewing:

Understand the purpose of zero depreciation.

Check what the consumables cover includes.

Review how the two benefits apply during an admissible claim.

Confirm the policy conditions and effective dates.

Final Thoughts

Zero depreciation and consumables cover are complementary, not interchangeable. Zero depreciation mainly deals with depreciation deductions on eligible parts, while consumables cover addresses specified materials used during repairs.

Choosing one does not automatically provide the protection offered by the other. Read both add-on wordings separately and understand how they work with your underlying policy. Using them together may provide broader support for eligible repair expenses when they suit your needs.