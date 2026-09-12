The Difference Between a Criminal Case and a Wrongful Death Suit

Greenville is a county seat as much as it is a city. The courthouse on East North Street handles the business of the entire Thirteenth Circuit, and on any given morning the hallways hold people there for reasons that have nothing to do with one another. Most residents pass that building for years without stepping inside. Then something happens, and a family finds itself following two different proceedings at once, in the same county, over the same afternoon that took someone they loved. A solicitor is deciding whether to bring charges. An insurance company is deciding what a life was worth in dollars.

The two run on separate tracks, and neither one controls the other, though families often assume otherwise until someone explains it. Greenville fatal injury claim guidance usually begins by untangling that confusion. Understanding what each proceeding can and cannot deliver helps a grieving family regain some footing.

Two Legal Paths After a Fatal Incident

After a fatal incident, a family may hear terms such as arrest, indictment, damages, and settlement before anyone explains what they mean. The government’s case and a family’s claim follow different rules, so Greenville families need legal guidance when reviewing potential claims, filing deadlines, and evidence. That review cannot predict an outcome or determine whether prosecutors will file charges, because the facts still control legal advice.

What a Criminal Case Does

The government brings a criminal case against a person accused of violating criminal law. The prosecutor decides whether to file charges, and the deceased person’s relatives do not control that decision.

The prosecution must prove every required element beyond a reasonable doubt. That demanding standard protects the accused from punishment without sufficient proof.

A criminal conviction can result in incarceration, probation, fines, or other penalties authorized by law. Those penalties punish the defendant, but they do not fully compensate relatives for lost income, funeral expenses, or personal loss.

A criminal case can also end without charges, a trial, or a conviction. That result does not decide whether a family has a valid wrongful death claim.

What a Wrongful Death Suit Does

A wrongful death suit is a civil action brought for eligible survivors after a death caused by negligence, recklessness, or intentional wrongdoing. In South Carolina, the personal representative generally files the action on behalf of legally recognized beneficiaries.

The family must prove liability under the civil standard, usually a preponderance of the evidence. The evidence must show that the defendant was more likely than not responsible for the death and resulting losses.

A successful claim can seek compensation for medical treatment before death, funeral and burial expenses, lost income, and the person’s conscious pain and suffering. Depending on the circumstances, recoverable damages can also address losses suffered by surviving family members.

The defendant in a civil case may be an individual, business, insurer, or another responsible party. The case can proceed even when a criminal investigation produces no charge or conviction.

How the Two Cases Interact

The same evidence can matter in both proceedings, including accident reports, photographs, medical records, witness accounts, and electronic records. Each legal team still must apply that evidence to a different claim and legal standard.

A criminal conviction can support a civil case, but it does not guarantee a monetary award. Civil liability requires proof of damages and a legally responsible defendant.

A civil settlement also does not prevent the government from pursuing criminal charges. The government is not a party to a private settlement, and relatives cannot dismiss criminal charges through their own agreement.

Families should preserve documents, identify witnesses, and avoid discussing disputed facts publicly. Statements, photographs, vehicle records, and other evidence can become harder to obtain over time.

South Carolina Filing Deadline

South Carolina generally gives three years from the date of death to file a wrongful death claim. Certain facts can affect how a deadline applies, so a family should confirm the date and legal details promptly.

Waiting can create problems with evidence, witness memories, insurance communications, and estate administration. A criminal investigation does not automatically pause or extend the civil filing deadline.

A family should not assume that a prosecutor’s investigation protects its civil rights. Criminal and civil proceedings use separate timelines, and a wrongful death claim requires its own preparation.

Practical Steps for Surviving Relatives

The first step is to preserve records connected to the death and the person’s financial support. Those records can include medical bills, funeral invoices, wage information, tax documents, insurance notices, and household expense records.

Relatives should seek legal advice before accepting an insurer’s settlement. An early payment can affect the value of unresolved losses or limit later claims.

The personal representative should identify potential beneficiaries and gather estate documents. Those details help determine who can participate in the claim and how South Carolina law distributes a recovery.

Conclusion

A criminal case asks whether the government can punish an accused person, while a wrongful death suit asks who owes compensation for the family’s losses. The cases can proceed separately, use different proof standards, and reach different results. After a death, relatives should preserve evidence, avoid quick settlements, and confirm the South Carolina filing deadline. Speaking with a wrongful death attorney early can clarify the proper claimant, potential damages, and the next legal step.