What You Should Document at the Scene of a Car Accident

A car accident in Fort Lauderdale can leave a confusing scene behind, particularly on a busy roadway where traffic continues moving around the vehicles involved. Broward County reported over 35,000 motor vehicle crashes in 2024, making it clear that collisions remain a significant concern across the area. The moments immediately after a crash can therefore matter later, when details may be harder to remember or establish.

What you capture at the scene can help preserve those details. Photos of the vehicles, road conditions, traffic signs, visible injuries, and surrounding area may provide useful context about what happened. Contact information for witnesses and copies of relevant reports can also become valuable. If you need a car accident attorney in Fort Lauderdale to support you afterward, having clear records from the scene can make it easier to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision.

1. Photograph the Accident Scene

Take wide photographs before the vehicles move, if traffic conditions make that safe. Include each vehicle’s position, nearby lanes, intersections, traffic signals, lane markings, curbs, and visible debris.

Photograph every vehicle from several angles, including the front, rear, and sides. Close images should show broken lights, dents, paint transfer, deployed airbags, and loose parts. Wider images connect the damage to the collision location.

Road conditions can contribute to how a crash occurred. Photograph skid marks, fluid leaks, potholes, construction barriers, standing water, glare, or objects that blocked a driver’s view. Include lighting and weather conditions when they affected visibility.

2. Record Injuries and Medical Care

Document visible injuries with photographs when appropriate, including swelling, cuts, bruising, and burns. Take additional photographs if an injury changes, but never delay medical treatment to create a record.

Write down symptoms present at the scene, such as neck pain, dizziness, numbness, or confusion. Some injuries become apparent later, even when a person feels well immediately after the collision.

Record the names of medical facilities, treatment dates, discharge instructions, prescriptions, and follow-up appointments. Keep copies of medical bills, records, work absence notes, and related receipts.

3. Collect Driver and Vehicle Information

Exchange names, phone numbers, driver’s license details, insurance information, license plate numbers, and vehicle identification numbers when available. With permission, photograph the other driver’s license plate and insurance card.

Record the make, model, color, and direction of travel for each involved vehicle. Note visible preexisting damage, warning lights, or equipment that appeared relevant to the collision.

Drivers should avoid arguing about fault or saying that the crash was their fault. They should answer an officer’s questions truthfully and describe observable facts without guessing.

4. Identify Witnesses and Statements

Ask witnesses for their names and contact information before they leave. Record where each person stood, what each person saw, and whether the person heard the collision.

Write down exact statements when possible, using quotation marks for the speaker’s own words. Do not present a witness’s opinion as a firsthand observation. Someone who saw a traffic signal change provides different information from someone who arrived afterward.

Nearby businesses, homes, or traffic systems could have recorded the collision. Note their locations and tell the responding officer about potential footage. Video can disappear through automatic deletion, so preservation requests should happen promptly.

5. Preserve the Official Record

Give the officer a clear account of the sequence, including travel direction, lane, signal color, speed, impact point, and vehicle movement afterward. State when a detail is unknown instead of filling gaps with assumptions.

Request the responding agency’s name, report number, officer’s name, and instructions for obtaining the report. Keep exchange information, citation details, tow records, and vehicle storage information together.

Save photographs in their original form, along with messages, call logs, dashcam files, and location data. Do not edit images or delete files that show the scene before repairs begin.

6. Write a Timeline Before Memory Fades

As soon as practical, write a timeline that begins before the crash. Include the route, traffic conditions, weather, road conditions, warnings, impact, vehicle movement afterward, and conversations at the scene.

Record what each person did after impact, including calls to dispatch, first aid, medical treatment, and contact with insurers. Note when pain or other symptoms first appeared.

A dated timeline separates direct observations from later opinions. It also gives an attorney, insurer, or medical provider a clearer account than scattered recollections.

Conclusion

A useful accident record combines photographs, official information, witness contacts, medical documentation, and a dated timeline. Safety comes first, so no driver should enter traffic or delay emergency care to collect evidence. After immediate risks are controlled, preserve original files and write down observations before details blur. Store everything in one secure folder, avoid public statements about fault, and promptly share the records with the appropriate insurer or legal professional.