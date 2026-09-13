Haiden Deegan Breaks Through for First Premier Class Victory at SMX World Championship Playoff 1 in Columbus

Levi Kitchen Emerges in 250SMX Class with Consistent Performance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (September 12, 2026) – Playoff 1 for the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship got underway amidst rainy conditions inside Historic Crew Stadium, which presented an unpredictable and challenging dynamic for the start of the postseason. A passionate and enthusiastic sellout crowd braved the weather as a muddy afternoon of racing saw Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan break through for his first premier class victory in the 450SMX Class, while Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen came out on the winning end of a tiebreaker to prevail in the 250SMX Class.

Due to the weather and wet track conditions, the first motos for each class were shortened to 15 Minutes + 1 Lap, while the second motos were shortened to 12 Minutes + 1 Lap in an effort to help preserve the racing surface.

The opening moto for the 450SMX Class got underway with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Jorge Prado leading the field to the holeshot with Deegan and Quad Lock Honda’s Joey Savatgy in tow. Further back in the field Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence, the top seed and newly crowned Pro Motocross Champion, went down and started last.

Deegan closed in on the Spaniard and made the pass right before the completion of the first full lap. Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen, the reigning Supercross Champion, soon followed into second. As the leaders settled in, Lawrence encountered more misfortune and found himself on the ground once more, which effectively eliminated him from contention for the afternoon. Back up front, Deegan opened a multi-second lead over the field. Roczen started to take significant chunks out of his deficit, but Deegan responded to end the threat and carried on to his first checkered flag in the premier class by 17.2 seconds over his Suzuki counterpart. Prado finished in third, with Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis in fourth and Twisted Tea Suzuki Progressive’s Jason Anderson in fifth.

The second moto kicked off with Deegan leading the way to the holeshot ahead of Prado and Roczen. Deegan took advantage of the clear track and tried to inch away, but Roczen made the move on Prado and tracked down Deegan to begin a brief battle for the lead. Behind them, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb made the pass around Prado for third. Out front, Deegan fended off Roczen’s early pressure to stabilize his advantage.

As Deegan took advantage of lapped riders to extend his lead over Roczen, Webb and Prado traded positions, with the Spaniard able to briefly reclaim the position before Webb overtook him once more. Deegan, meanwhile, continued to show impressive poise in the treacherous conditions and completed a wire-to-wire moto win to sweep the day by 17.1 seconds over Roczen, who overcame a fall late in the race. Webb finished third, just ahead of Prado.

Deegan’s 1-1 performance netted him the first premier class victory in his 12th career start. Roczen enjoyed a consistent afternoon to finish in the runner-up spot (2-2) in his first start since capturing the Supercross title in May, while Prado rounded out the podium (3-4) in his SMX Playoff debut.

With his third-place finish, Prado improved upon his second seed in the 450SMX Playoff to move atop the standings and grab possession of the red plate for the first time. He holds a two-point lead over Deegan, who climbed from seventh to second, while Webb remains third, four points back. Roczen moved up from 10th to fourth (-8), while Lawrence’s 15th-place finish saw him drop from first to sixth (-10).

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan began the postseason with his highly anticipated maiden 450SMX Class victory in a 1-1 effort.

Haiden Deegan (1-1) – 1st Place – 450SMX Class

“This is a dream come true. I just won a 450 race. This is crazy. I can’t express how happy I am right now. It’s just a weight off my shoulders, especially on a day like today when conditions were like this and I’m racing against guys with a lot more experience on a track like this. I’m just so happy and ready to keep it going.”

Ken Roczen (2-2) – 2nd Place – 450SMX Class

“Just nice and content [today]. That was my gameplan coming into here. I had a blast out there. To get a 2-2 [effort], I couldn’t ask for anything more, honestly. What a solid weekend. I can’t wait for the next [race].”

Jorge Prado (3-4) – 3rd Place – 450SMX Class

“I really don’t know what to say. My worst races came in the mud this year and I got up here on the [podium], which is amazing for me. Just improvement, from being in the top 15 [earlier in the season] to getting on the podium. We’re now leading the SMX series, and I cannot be happier than this.”

250SMX Class

The first moto for the 250SMX Class started with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies out front with the holeshot ahead of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Daxton Bennick and Kitchen. Davies, the top seed and reigning Eastern Divisional Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Champion, took full advantage of the clear track to open a significant lead over the field.

Davies dominated the first 12 minutes of the moto, opening an advantage of nearly 20 seconds and lapping up to 10th place. However, with just over three minutes left on the race clock Davies appeared to encounter issues with his Yamaha and eventually came to a stop on one of the track’s jumps, ending his race. That allowed Bennick to move into the lead as the Husqvarna rider kept it on two wheels and captured the moto win by 18.1 seconds over Kitchen, while Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder DiFrancesco followed in third. ClubMX Yamaha’s Max Vohland finished fourth, with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Caden Dudney in fifth. Davies’ DNF relegated him to 22nd place.

The second moto began with Bennick out front for the holeshot, but he was passed by Davies in the first rhythm section, while Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas slotted into third ahead of Kitchen. Much like the first moto, Davies stormed out to a healthy lead of more than 10 seconds, while Bennick asserted his hold of second. Behind them, the battle for third unfolded between Hymas and Kitchen, with the Kawasaki rider able to make the move.

As Davies continued to pull away, Bennick started to lose ground to Kitchen, who made a push over the second half of the race. He continued to inch closer to the Husqvarna and moved within striking distance coming to the white flag. Kitchen pulled the trigger on a quick and decisive pass to move into second, which had a significant impact on the overall classification.

Out front, Davies was in a class of his own and bounced back from the heartbreak of Moto 1 to take the second moto win by 16.5 seconds over Kitchen, with Bennick in third and DiFrancesco in fourth.

With his late pass and runner-up finish, Kitchen (2-2) and Bennick (1-3) finished the afternoon tied atop the overall classification with four points apiece. The second moto tiebreaker went in Kitchen’s favor to give him the first Playoff win of his career, while Bennick secured his fifth career SMX podium. DiFrancesco rounded out the overall podium in third (3-4), while Davies’ salvaged 11th overall (22-1).

Kitchen now sits atop the 250SMX Playoff standings after entering the weekend as the second seed. He holds a seven-point lead over DiFrancesco, who entered as the third seed, while Davies dropped to third, 10 points out of the lead.

Even though he missed out on a moto win, a consistent 2-2 effort from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Levi Kitchen gave him the win and points lead.

Levi Kitchen (2-2) – 1st Place – 250SMX Class

“We were coming to the white flag and I saw Dax [Bennick]. I knew if I could get him I might have a chance, but I really had no idea. That was nice, I was able to put two motos together. This was a great race to have [to begin the Playoffs]. I’m feeling better and looking forward to next weekend.”

Daxton Bennick (1-3) – 2nd Place – 250SMX Class

“I gotta be happy with [today]. Two solid motos. I had [the win] with two laps to go but Levi [Kitchen] was riding good. Gotta give it to him. I’m just grateful for a great day and excited to start the Playoffs like this.”

Ryder DiFrancesco (3-4) – 3rd Place – 250SMX Class

“I just tried to get a good start and ride consistent laps. I figured if I could do that it would work out and that’s what happened. Excited to try and keep this going into next weekend.”

The SMX Next World All-Stars contested a shortened 6 Minutes + 1 Lap Main Event for the first of two Playoff races, which started with Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Kade Johnson out front with the holeshot. However, he was quickly passed by ClubMX Yamaha’s Ryder Malinoski while KTM Orange Brigade’s Wyatt Thurman gave chase from third.

The battle for the lead continued as Johnson made the pass to regain control of the race. Malinoski made another push to try and pass for the lead but lost control and dismounted his Yamaha. That allowed Thurman to take control of second. Malinoski briefly resumed in third but went down again and eventually dropped out of contention as Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Vincent Wey slotted into podium position.

Johnson kept it clean the rest of the way and took the second SMX Next victory of his career by 10.6 seconds over Thurman, while Wey rounded out the podium. Johnson has now amassed a four-race podium streak in SMX Next competition and will lead the All-Stars standings entering next weekend’s championship-deciding race, with a two-point lead over Thurman and a five-point lead over Wey.

Kade Johnson – 1st Place – SMX Next World All-Stars

“I was just patient. I’m trying to prove myself to get a pro contract. I just tried to ride my best, keep it on two wheels, and get the best result I could. I’ve been consistent recently and now have five podiums in-a-row. I think the start was critical there and it definitely helped [put me in a position to win].”

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship postseason will continue next Saturday, September 19, with Playoff 2 from Los Angeles’ Dignity Health Sports Park. Live comprehensive broadcast coverage will be available on Peacock, beginning at 1 p.m. ET with Race Day Live, followed by a Pre-Race Show at 6:30 p.m. ET and Gate Drop at 7 p.m. ET.

For information about the Monster Energy SMX World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

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About the Monster Energy SMX World Championship:

The Monster Energy SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the Monster Energy SMX World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc. Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., manages and produces the world’s premier motocross racing series – the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. MX Sports Pro Racing is an industry leader in off-road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators. Visit MXSportsProRacing.com for more information.