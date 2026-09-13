RCR NOAPS Race Recap: World Wide Technology Raceway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Excel at World Wide Technology Raceway, Finding Victory Lane and Advancing to Within 16 Points of Championship Lead

Finish: 1st

Start: 2nd

Points: 4th

“Everybody is so involved in defending the championship this year. It’s been really hard, but I knew if I could just keep my grit, keep my tenacity, and keep my work ethic – and not just keep it, but improve on it, then eventually, one of these opportunities was going to be there, and I would be there to take it, which we did tonight. We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet all day and it means a lot to win here because St. Louis is a special place for me. I got my first national midget win across the street, I made my first NASCAR Truck Series start here and got beat here last year, but we had a good car. I want to give all the glory to God for putting the right people in my life. This is a big win for everybody on the team, everyone in Welcome, North Carolina, and Chevrolet.” -Jesse Love

Two Unscheduled Green-Flag Pit Stops Spoil Top-Five Run for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team at World Wide Technology Raceway

Finish: 29th

Start: 6th

Points: 6th

“That one is really disappointing. Our Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet was fast on a long run. Fire off was a struggle but once we got eight or 10 laps into a run, the car would come to life. We were on track to have another top-five day with points in both stages, but unfortunately we had to make an unscheduled stop under green for a loose right rear before the end of Stage 2. We just had to take the hit and be easy on our stuff until we cycled back on the same tires as the leaders. Everyone kept their heads down and we did just that. Drove back up inside the top-five and were chasing third. Then with less than five to go, I could feel the right rear start falling off again. It wasn’t worth having a bigger issue so we pitted under green. We left a lot of points on the table tonight which is the worst part.” -Austin Hill