Front Row Motorsports: Bristol Motor Speedway NCS Race Advance (Noah Gragson, Todd Gilliland, Zane Smith)

Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson | Todd Gilliland | Zane Smith

Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Cup Series Race Advance

Event Details:

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway

Track Size / Surface: 0.533-miles / Concrete

Track Location: Bristol, Tennessee

Race Date: September 19, 2026

Race Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Race Information: 500 Laps (Stages – 125 / 250 / 500) – 266.5 Miles

Television: USA

Radio: SiriusXM / PRN

Event Notes:

29th points-paying event of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. 31st on-track event overall this season for the series.

Second NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway this season.

Third race of The Chase, the NASCAR Cup Series postseason.

No. 4 Team Details

Driver: Noah Gragson

Crew Chief: Grant Hutchens

Primary Sponsor: Rush Truck Centers / Cummins

Standings: 32nd

Recent Season Results:

World Wide Technology Raceway (September 13) – 33rd

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 32nd

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 26th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Saturday’s race will be Noah Gragson’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway. Gragson’s best finish at the track occurred in the 2024 ‘Night Race’ while driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, starting 16th and finishing 12th.

The 0.533-mile track was one of Gragson’s best tracks in his NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts career, having amassed two wins, two top-five finishes, and four top-10 finishes in six starts.

Rush Truck Centers / Cummins Event Notes

Rush Truck Centers, the premier solutions provider for the commercial vehicle industry, will again join Gragson and company for the 500-lap race. This weekend will be Rush Truck Centers’ 10th primary sponsorship race of the season.

Rush Truck Centers will celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, with the company featured on Noah Gragson’s No. 4 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for the NASCAR Cup Series race.

Taking place September 13–19, National Truck Driver Appreciation Week recognizes the millions of professional truck drivers who work tirelessly to keep America’s supply chains moving. Rush Truck Centers is proud to honor the drivers who play an essential role in keeping our country moving every day.

The #ThankATrucker campaign will be highlighted throughout the Bristol weekend, giving Rush Truck Centers and Front Row Motorsports an opportunity to recognize the trucking community and thank professional drivers for the work they do on and off the road.

Through their longstanding business-to-business partnership, Cummins, Inc. will also join Rush Truck Centers on the No. 4 entry for the event in Tennessee. From buses that transport kids to and from school to the trucks that carry essentials, to construction, mining equipment, trains and ships, and critical backup power for places like data centers and hospitals, Cummins powers the future through innovations that make people’s lives better. Learn more at cummins.com.

With a commitment to keeping customers up and running, Rush Truck Centers proudly serves Tennessee, with locations in Nashville, Smyrna and Memphis.

For the haul to Bristol Motor Speedway, and each week during the NASCAR Cup Series season, the Front Row Motorsports Ford Mustang Dark Horse race cars are transported to the track behind the power of Peterbilt Model 579 tractors, provided and serviced exclusively by the team at Rush Truck Centers. To find the Rush Truck Centers location nearest to you, visit rushtruckcenters.com.

No. 34 Team Details

Driver: Todd Gilliland

Crew Chief: Chris Lawson

Primary Sponsor: Love’s Travel Stops / Peak

Standings: 22nd

Recent Season Results:

World Wide Technology Raceway (September 13) – 24th

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 16th

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 19th

Driver and Team Event Notes

Todd Gilliland will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway. His best result at the track occurred this season, in April, when he started 35th and finished sixth.

In the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, Gilliland has one top-five and three top-10’s in four starts at the track.

Love’s Travel Stops / Peak Event Notes

This will be Love’s Travel Stops 15th race of the 2026 season with Gilliland and the No. 34 Ford team.

Love’s Travel Stops returns with Gilliland and the No. 34 team for Saturday’s race. Love’s Travel Stops rolls out a major update to the Love’s App, introducing a unified Love’s Rewards program that now benefits every customer who stops at Love’s. Whether fueling up, grabbing a snack, or stocking up on Love’s-branded products, customers can now save and earn points at every turn simply by scanning the Love’s App in-store or at the pump. The new Love’s Rewards program focuses on delivering meaningful value at every stop and aims to make Love’s the first stop drivers think of on the road. Love’s Rewards App users can also save 10¢ per gallon on gas and up to 25¢ per gallon on auto diesel. Fans can download the app from Google Play and the Apple App Store. To explore all the new benefits of the Love’s Rewards program, visit www.loves.com/loves-rewards.

Gilliland and the No. 34 team will also have PEAK Performance on their Ford Mustang Dark Horse, to promote PEAK’s exclusive line of PEAK products available at over 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country. PEAK is a leader in automotive and heavy-duty products ranging from PEAK Global Antifreeze, Final Charge, PEAK Windshield Wash, and BlueDEF Diesel Exhaust Fluid. All products can be found at Love’s Travel Stops.

No. 38 Team Details

Driver: Zane Smith

Crew Chief: Ryan Bergenty

Primary Sponsor: Aaron’s Rent to Own

Standings: 25th

Recent Season Results:

World Wide Technology Raceway (September 13) – 36th

Darlington Raceway (September 6) – 25th

Daytona International Speedway (August 29) – 32nd

Driver and Team Event Notes

Zane Smith will make his sixth NASCAR Cup Series start at Bristol Motor Speedway. His best finish at the track occurred in the 2025 event, when he started 24th and finished third, even leading five laps.

In five NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at the track, Smith has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Aaron’s Rent to Own Event Notes

This will be Aaron’s Rent to Own 14th primary sponsorship race of the season.

Aaron’s Rent to Own will bring back their classic blue and green Lucky Dog scheme for the 500-lap race.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization competing in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Founded in 2004 by entrepreneur Bob Jenkins, FRM has earned top honors including a 2021 Daytona 500 victory and the 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship. Based in Mooresville, N.C., FRM fields the No. 4, No. 34, and No. 38 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, along with the No. 34 and No. 38 teams in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. For more information, visit FrontRowMotorsports.com and follow Front Row Motorsports on social media — X: @Team_FRM, Instagram: @teamfrm, Tik Tok: @Team_FRM, YouTube: @FrontRowNASCAR, and Facebook: facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.