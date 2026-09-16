K9s For Warriors, RCA and Spire Motorsports Unite to Honor Veterans and Service Dogs at Bristol Night Race

K9s For Warriors to be featured on Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Cup Series race, celebrating National Service Dog Day

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 16, 2016) – K9s For Warriors, in partnership with RCA and Spire Motorsports, will bring its mission to the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway with K9s For Warriors featured on Michael McDowell’s No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during the iconic Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The partnership comes at a particularly meaningful time, with National Service Dog Day on September 20, shining a national spotlight on the life-changing impact Service Dogs have on the Veterans they serve. K9s For Warriors is the nation’s leading provider of Service Dogs for Veterans with PTSD and other invisible wounds of war.

Through its program, K9s For Warriors rescues dogs and provides them with extensive training before pairing them at no cost with Veterans who can benefit from a Service Dog. Since 2011, the organization has transformed the lives of more than 1,350 Veterans and saved more than 2,500 dogs — fulfilling its mission of “saving lives at both ends of the leash.”

The partnership will extend beyond the track, with K9s For Warriors activating in the Earhart East Fan Midway at Bristol on Friday and Saturday of race weekend to connect with fans and share the life-changing impact Service Dogs can have on Veterans. The collaboration provides a powerful platform to honor the nation’s Veterans while highlighting the bond between those who served and the Service Dogs that help them reclaim their independence, confidence and freedom every day.

For McDowell, a longtime supporter of Veterans and the military community, the partnership represents an opportunity to bring greater awareness to the life-saving impact of Service Dogs.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect for the men and women who serve our country, and I believe the work K9s For Warriors is doing to support Veterans is incredible,” said McDowell. “Service Dogs can make such a meaningful difference in a Veteran’s life, and I’m proud to carry K9s For Warriors on our car at Bristol and help shine a light on their mission, especially around National Service Dog Day.”

“We’re incredibly proud to bring together RCA’s partnerships with K9s For Warriors and Spire Motorsports in such a meaningful way,” said Tony Bozzini, President of RCA. “RCA has long been honored to support K9s For Warriors and the extraordinary work they do for our nation’s Veterans. Together with Spire Motorsports, we have an incredible opportunity to bring that mission to NASCAR fans across the country and help shine a brighter light on an organization that is truly changing lives.”

“This partnership gives us an incredible opportunity to bring the mission of K9s For Warriors to millions of NASCAR fans while honoring the Veterans and Service Dogs at the heart of our work,” said Lindsay Grayson, Chief Revenue Officer of K9s For Warriors. “Seeing our mission represented on Michael McDowell’s car during the Bristol Night Race, so close to National Service Dog Day, is especially meaningful. We’re grateful to our long-time partner RCA, as well as Spire Motorsports and Michael for helping us shine a light on the life-saving impact of Service Dogs on Veterans.”

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will provide an opportunity for K9s For Warriors, RCA and Spire Motorsports to connect with NASCAR’s passionate fan base while honoring the Veterans who have served the nation and the Service Dogs that help them live fuller, more independent lives.

Fans attending Bristol Motor Speedway can visit the K9s For Warriors booth in the Earhart East Fan Midway throughout race weekend to learn more about the organization and its mission to save lives at both ends of the leash.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on USA Network, Saturday, Sept. 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 29th of 36 points-paying races on the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series calendar will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About K9s For Warriors …

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans’ mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,350 Veterans across all 50 states with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs.

About RCA…

RCA is one of the most recognized names in the electronics industry, delivering innovative and reliable technology that has been entertaining families for over 100 years. Consumers throughout the world depend on the RCA brand to provide products and services that feature the latest technology and design, are easy to use, and deliver the highest value and longevity. Generations of families continue to rely on the RCA brand for their home entertainment and lifestyle. RCA is a global trademark of established, Inc.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports fields full-time entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The team, co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executive Jeff Dickerson and TWG Motorsports CEO Dan Towriss earned its inaugural NASCAR Cup Series victory in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway July 7, 2019. Less than three years later, William Byron drove Spire Motorsports’ No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado its first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win April 7, 2022, at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The team’s most recent victory came May 24, 2026, when Daniel Suárez won the NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.

In 2026, Spire Motorsports campaigns the Nos. 7, 71 and 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The Mooresville, N.C., organization also fields the No. 77 410 sprint car in Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing competition.