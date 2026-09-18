Kris Wright NCTS Bristol Motor Speedway II Recap

UNOH 250 | Bristol Motor Speedway

Race Results

﻿Venue: Bristol Motor Speedway

FINISH: 27th

Start: 32nd

NCTS Point Standings Position: 24th

Wright Grabs Positions Late to Salvage Long Night at Bristol

Kris Wright, Driver, No. 81 iHeartRadio / F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST

Kris Wright and the No. 81 iHeartRadio / F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST team finished 27th in Thursday night’s UNOH 250 at Bristol Motor Speedway (BMS). Wright started 32nd after qualifying was set by the metric following a lightning delay. He moved forward early, passing a truck on the outside on lap five and reaching 30th by lap 12 before falling two laps down by lap 50.

The team made a stop for four tires, fuel and chassis adjustment during the Stage One break, including a track bar adjustment and changes to the rear of the truck. Wright restarted 34th for Stage Two and found additional speed midway through the run, posting five top-10 lap times during the middle portion of the run while holding off the race leader. The truck began to tighten toward the end of the segment, and was scored 30th at the end of Stage Two.

Wright restarted 30th for the final stage and settled into 31st before a caution on lap 168. Wright got loose due to oil on the track and tagged the outside wall, which necessitated the team inspecting the right front suspension. He restarted 31st on lap 181 and continued to battle through the remaining laps, moving to 29th by lap 230 and gained two more positions to finish 27th.

Kris Wright Quote:

“Tonight could’ve been a much worse result. I really wanted to bring this iHeartRadio / F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado RST home clean, but there wasn’t much I could do. It’s unfortunate for the guys back at the shop, but I’m looking to finally get back on a 1.5-mile track, one of my personal favorite tracks to run, and hopefully bring home a good result for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.”