Acura Meyer Shank Racing wins pole position for 2026 Battle of the Bricks

The No. 60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian team piloted by Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun secured the pole position for the 2026 Tirerack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 19.

The Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) and Le Mans Prototype (LMP2) starting lineups were determined through on-track qualifying sessions that spanned for 15 minutes apiece. Meanwhile, the GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) and GT Daytona (GTD) starting lineups were determined through team points due to qualifying being canceled as a result of inclement weather.

As a result of qualifications being canceled for the GTD Pro class category, the No. 1 Paul Miller Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO entry, which is leading the GTD Pro championship team standings and is piloted by Neil Verhagen and Connor De Phillippi, was awarded the pole position. The No. 4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports Corvette Z06 GT3.R entry, which is ranked in the runner-up spot in the standings and is piloted by Tommy Milner and Nicky Catsburg, was awarded the second-place starting spot. The rest of the class’s 10 entries are listed below under the GTD Pro starting lineup list.

With qualifications also being canceled for the GTD class, the No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo entry, which is leading the GTD’s team standings and is piloted by Dudu Barrichello and Tom Gamble, will start in first place. The No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 entry, which is ranked in the runner-up spot in the standings and is piloted by Russell Ward and Philip Ellis, was awarded the second-place starting spot. The rest of the class’s 13 entries are listed below under the GTD starting lineup list.

For the LMP2 group, the No. 43 Inter Europol Competition ORECA LMP2 07 entry piloted by Jeremy Clarke and Tom Dillmann qualified on pole position with a pole-winning lap in one minute and 17.555 seconds. The No. 22 United Autosports USA entry piloted by Daniel Goldburg and Paul Di Resta qualified in second place with a lap in one minute and 17.713 seconds.

AO Racing’s No. 99 entry piloted by PJ Hyett and Dane Cameron, Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen’s No. 52 entry piloted by Misha Goikhbert and Harry Tincknell and TDS Racing’s No. 11 entry piloted by Tobi Lutke and Mathias Beche will start in the top five, respectively. The No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR entry, which leads the team championship standings and is piloted by George Kurtz and Alex Quinn, will line up in sixth place. The rest of the class’s 10 entries for Sunday’s main event at Indianapolis are listed below under the LMP2 starting lineup list.

For the GTP group, the No. 60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06 entry piloted by Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun achieved the event’s overall pole position with a pole-winning lap at one minute and 14.674 seconds. The pole position was a redemptive moment for the organization that had initially achieved the pole at Indianapolis a year ago, but was stripepd due to rules infraction. It was also a bittersweet moment for the organization as they along with Acura will not be competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series in 2027.

Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 team, which is currently ranked in eighth place in the GTP team standings, has yet to achieve a victory this season, with their latest victory dating back to June 2025 at Watkins Glen International for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen. Winning Sunday’s event at Indianapolis would be a first for the organization at the venue in the series along for Braun and Blomqvist, both of whom are tied for 10th place in the 2026 driver’s standings.

“The team had done a fantastic job leading up to this event,” Blomqvist, who piloted the entry to pole position, said in the DEX Imaging Media Center. “We were pretty fast here last year. We had some new car concepts to try on practice and it seemed to be working. We kind of executed that, carried that through qualifying. Obviously, the weather was a bit of an unknown, could’ve thrown a curveball there. Thankfully, we didn’t need to gamble too much. I think we did a good strategy in qualifying.”

“This track is notoriously hard to warm up the right-side tires,” Blomqvist added. “Just doing those two kind of laps there with the right tires, getting a little bit of temperature, I think, enabled me to get the peak out of the tire. I felt like I really had one really good shot at [the pole] there. I guess I did a good job myself. I managed to get the most out of [the car] on that lap when the tires were at its best. I think that was kind of the key today.”

The No. 31 Cadillac Whelen Cadillac V-Series.R entry, which is leading the GTP standings with two victories this season and is piloted by driver’s points leader Jack Aitken and Earl Bamber, qualified in second place with a lap of one minute and 14.975 seconds. Aitken and Bamber piloted Cadillac’s No. 31 entry to the victory at Indianapolis a year ago back when the event was a six-hour endurance event and included co-driver Frederik Vesti. With this year’s event scaled down to two hours and 40 minutes, the organization will strive to maintain their lead in the standings en route to the championship and defend their Indianapolis victory.

BMW M Team WRT’s No. 24 entry piloted by Dries Vanthoor and Sheldon van der Linde, Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 40 entry piloted by Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz and Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian’s No. 93 entry piloted by Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly rounded out the top-five starting grid for the GTP class, respectively.

Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) Starting Lineup:

Tom Blomqvist/Colin Braun (#60 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian), 1:14.674 Jack Aitken/Earl Bamber (#31 Cadillac Whelen), 1:14.975 Dries Vanthor/Sheldon van der Linde (#24 BMW M Team WRT), 1:15.073 Jordan Taylor/Louis Deletraz (#40 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing), 1:15.216 Renger van der Zande/Nick Yelloly (#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian), 1:15.216 Felipe Nasr/Julien Andlauer (#7 Porsche Penske Motorsport), 1:15.235 Ricky Taylor/Filipe Albuquerque #10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing), 1:15.353 Laurin Heinrich/Kevin Estre (#6 Porsche Penske Motorsport), 1:15.395 Philipp Eng/Marco Wittmann (#25 BMW M Team WRT), 1:15.478 Ross Gunn/Roman De Angelis (#23 ASTON MARTIN THOR Team), 1:15.578 Tijmen van der Helm/Nico Mueller (#5 JDC-Miller MotorSports), 1:16.240

Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) Starting Lineup:

Jeremy Clarke/Tom Dillmann (#43 Inter Europol Competition), 1:17.555 Daniel Goldburg/Paul Di Resta (#22 United Autosports USA), 1:17.713 PJ Hyett/Dane Cameron (#99 AO Racing), 1:17.770 Misha Goikhberg/Harry Tincknell (#52 Bryan Herta Autosport with PR1/Mathiasen), 1:17.904 Tobi Lutke/Mathias Beche (#11 TDS Racing), 1:17.952 George Kurtz/Alex Quinn (#04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR), 1:18.046 Nick Boulle/TBD (#18 Era Motorsport), 1:18.125 Phil Fayer/Mikkel Jensen (#2 United Autosports USA), 1:18.693 Pietro Fittipaldi/Chris Cumming (#73 Pratt Miller Motorsports, 1:19.541 John Farano/Tristan Vautier (#8 Tower Motorsports), 1:20.3373

GT Daytona Pro (GTD Pro) Starting Lineup:

Neil Verhagen/Connor De Phillippi (#1 Paul Miller Racing) Tommy Milner/Nicky Catsburg (#4 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) Nick Tandy/Harry King (#77 AO Racing) Christopher Mies/Frederic Vervisch (#65 Ford Racing) Jack Hawksworth/Ben Barnicoat (#14 Vasser Sullivan Racing) Antonio Garcia/Alexander Sims (#3 Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports) Andrea Caldarelli/Sandy Mitchell (#9 Pfaff Motorsports) Ben Barker/Dennis Olsen (#64 Ford Racing) Max Esterson/Nikita Johnson (#59 RLL Team McLaren) Valentin Hasse Clot/Marco Sorense (#68 Car Blanche)

GT Daytona (GTD) Starting Lineup:

Dude Barrichello/Tom Gamble (#27 Heart of Racing Team) Russell Ward/Philip Ellis (#57 Winward Racing) Patrick Gallagher/Robby Foley (#96 Turner Motorsport) Aaron Telitz/Benjamin Pedersen (#12 Vasser Sullivan Racing) Albert Costa/Lorenzo Patrese (#34 Conquest Racing) Adam Adelson/Callum Ilott (#120 Wright Motorsports) Brendan Iribe/Frederik Schandorff (#70 Inception Racing) Orey Fidani/Matthew Bell (#13 13 Autosport) Danny Formal/Trent Hindman (#45 Wayne Taylor Racing) Giacomo Altoe/Casper Stevenson (#81 DragonSpeed) Sheena Monk/Felipe Fraga (#16 Myers Riley Motorsports) Jake Walker/Corey Lewis (#66 Gradient Racing) Mason Filippi/Robert Wickens (#36 DXDT Racing)

The 2026 Tirerack.com Battle on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is scheduled to occur on Sunday, September 20, with air coverage to commence at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.