LOGANO POWERS PAST TANGLED HOCEVAR, GIBBS AND BLANEY TO TAKE VICTORY AT BASS PRO SHOPS NIGHT RACE AT BRISTOL

BRISTOL, Tenn. (Sept. 20, 2026) – When Ty Gibbs finally ran out of magic, Joey Logano took full advantage.

Thanks to a dramatic pass through a gaggle of traffic on Lap 494 of 500, Logano stole a victory in Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway and moved close to the lead in the NASCAR Cup Series Chase Presented by Mobil 1.

As Logano celebrated on the frontstretch, his Team Penske teammate, Ryan Blaney, traded punches with Carson Hocevar on pit road. Moments after taking second place from the Spire Motorsports driver, Blaney wrecked off Hocevar’s front bumper on Lap 458, leading to an aggressive confrontation after the race.

The victory was Logano’s third at the 0.533-mile concrete track, fourth at Bristol including his 2022 Food City Dirt Race win, his third of the season and the 40th of his career, tying him with NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for 20th all-time.

The three-time Cup Series champion climbed four positions to third in the Chase standings, 16 points behind race runner-up Kyle Larson, who took over the series lead by one point over top-seeded Denny Hamlin, Saturday night’s eighth-place finisher.

As Hocevar and Gibbs raced side-by-side for the lead after the final restart—with Larson immediately behind Hocevar in the top lane—Logano rolled the bottom past the trio of cars and moved up the track with the lead. As Gibbs faded to fifth, Larson moved into second place.

After climbing from his No. 22 Ford on the frontstretch, Logano was greeted with a chorus of boos by the same partisans who had waved yellow M&M’s hand towels honoring Busch (distributed by the track) when Gibbs was out front.

“I’ve got a great team,” said Logano, who led twice for 93 laps. “We’ve got a team that knows how to win championships. I thought there for a minute, I was like, ‘OK, I might just finish third or fourth here tonight,’ but (we) kind of worked our way up, and I was like, ‘Well, Merry Christmas to me. I got a gift there.’

“There is nothing like the Bristol Night Race, man. This is just the coolest experience as a race car driver, being in front of all you fans down here, hearing everyone screaming, cheering, sometimes booing. That’s all right. It’s pretty awesome.”

In arguably the fastest car, Gibbs ran an exceptional race in a Toyota featuring a throwback M&M’s point scheme honoring the late Kyle Busch. Gibbs led 120 laps and appeared victory-bound until he succumbed to relentless pressure from Hocevar (who finished third) and Logano, who came from fourth on the final restart to win the race.

Ostensibly channeling some of Busch’s prowess and good fortune at a track where the driver nicknamed “Rowdy” won nine Cup Series races, Gibbs survived a three-wide accident at the start/finish line immediately after passing Hocevar for the lead on Lap 432.

Busch tried to split the middle between the cars of Alex Bowman and Cole Custer, but Bowman moved up the track, sandwiching Gibbs’ Toyota between the two cars. Miraculously, despite contact from both sides—enough to put Bowman out of the race—Gibbs was able to continue and maintain the speed he showed before the wreck.

“It was an honor to drive the M&M’s Camry and it was something I’ll never forget,” Gibbs said. “That was such a fun race. Unfortunate that we lost it. I just tried to stay up a little bit too long in (Turns) 1 and 2 that shut the 77 (Hocevar) off, and then the 5 (Larson) got in there, and we just missed it a little bit.

“But I had a blast tonight, and it was so much fun. We’ll just keep working hard and keep getting better.”

Blaney led a race-high 202 laps and regained track position after a commitment line penalty caused by an inopportune caution on Laps 397 near the end of a cycle of green-flag pit stops.

After passing Hocevar for the second on Lap 457, he moved down the track to block Hocevar’s line. Hocevar didn’t lift and knocked Blaney into the outside wall in Turn 1. Blaney’s Ford was damaged too extensively to continue, and he exited race in 33rd place, dropping three positions to sixth in the Chase standings, 52 points out of the lead.

On pit road after the race, Blaney approached Hocevar aggressively with a hand to Hocevar’s shoulder. The Spire driver landed two punches in return. After the second blow, Blaney lost his balance and fell backwards. He got to his feet and landed a left hand to Hocevar’s face before officials and crew members pulled them apart.

“I just felt like he didn’t lift,” Blaney said of the wreck. “I left him plenty of room for a lap before that. I didn’t chop him. I didn’t run him into the fence or nothing like I easily could have. I protected the bottom, and he just decided he wanted to be there and didn’t lift and wrecked me.”

Hocevar seemed all but nonchalant after the fight.

“There wasn’t a whole lot of talking,” he said. “He just kind of said one thing and then went after me, and I wasn’t going to take it.

“I mean, that was fun with the 54 (Gibbs). I got ran into a lot for the win. I mean, that was for second and he wants to come fight… They got an old-school Bristol show here.”

Christopher Bell finished an unassuming and non-controversial fourth on Saturday and leaves Thunder Valley fourth in the standings, 17 points behind Larson, the only driver to have scored top fives (fifth, first and second) in all three Chase races so far.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s good,” Larson said. “It’s good. But there’s still so much racing left. Just got to keep having good, consistent days. It’s three top fives to open the Chase and looks like leading the points now by just a point.

“But we’re going to some good tracks for us but also good tracks for the Toyotas—Vegas and Kansas, Charlotte. It could easily change a lot here in the upcoming weeks. But we’ve just got to be ready for anything and keep plugging away.”

Josh Berry finished sixth, the only non-Chase driver in the top 11. Bubba Wallace, Hamlin, William Byron and Ryan Preece completed the top 10.

Kansas Speedway is next on the Chase schedule with the Sept. 27 Hollywood Casino 400 (3 p.m. ET on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

-Story by NASCAR Newswire

NASCAR Cup Series Race – Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tennessee

Saturday, September 19, 2026

1. (2) Joey Logano (C), Ford, 500. 2. (1) Kyle Larson (C), Chevrolet, 500. 3. (5) Carson Hocevar (C), Chevrolet, 500. 4. (12) Christopher Bell (C), Toyota, 500. 5. (13) Ty Gibbs (C), Toyota, 500. 6. (32) Josh Berry, Ford, 500. 7. (10) Bubba Wallace (C), Toyota, 500. 8. (3) Denny Hamlin (C), Toyota, 500. 9. (4) William Byron (C), Chevrolet, 500. 10. (16) Ryan Preece (C), Ford, 500. 11. (8) Austin Cindric (C), Ford, 500. 12. (7) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500. 13. (23) Chris Buescher (C), Ford, 499. 14. (28) Daniel Suarez (C), Chevrolet, 498. 15. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 498. 16. (36) Noah Gragson, Ford, 498. 17. (9) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 498. 18. (20) Tyler Reddick (C), Toyota, 497. 19. (24) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 497. 20. (22) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 497. 21. (21) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 497. 22. (18) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 497. 23. (27) Chase Elliott (C), Chevrolet, 497. 24. (15) Connor Zilisch #, Chevrolet, 496. 25. (19) John Hunter Nemechek, Toyota, 495. 26. (17) Cole Custer, Chevrolet, 495. 27. (26) Chase Briscoe (C), Toyota, Suspension, 494. 28. (35) Zane Smith, Ford, 494. 29. (25) Austin Hill(i), Chevrolet, 494. 30. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 490. 31. (30) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 489. 32. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 483. 33. (29) Ryan Blaney (C), Ford, Accident, 457. 34. (34) Riley Herbst, Toyota, Suspension, 432. 35. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Accident, 428. 36. (33) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 402. 37. (37) Josh Bilicki(i), Ford, Suspension, 338.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 87.697 mph.

Time of Race: 3 Hrs, 2 Mins, 20 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.248 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 10 for 78 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K. Larson (C) 0;K. Larson (C) 1-44;J. Logano (C) 45-130;K. Larson (C) 131;R. Blaney (C) 132-254;C. Bell (C) 255;R. Blaney (C) 256-324;T. Gibbs (C) 325-386;R. Blaney (C) 387-396;C. Hocevar (C) 397-430;T. Gibbs (C) 431;C. Hocevar (C) 432-434;T. Gibbs (C) 435-491;C. Hocevar (C) 492-493;J. Logano (C) 494-500.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Ryan Blaney (C) 3 times for 202 laps; Ty Gibbs (C) 3 times for 120 laps; Joey Logano (C) 2 times for 93 laps; Kyle Larson (C) 2 times for 45 laps; Carson Hocevar (C) 3 times for 39 laps; Christopher Bell (C) 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage #1 Top Ten: 22,5,11,1,54,12,2,77,6,23

Stage #2 Top Ten: 12,54,22,21,20,23,77,24,5,17