Josef Newgarden will remain as the driver of Team Penske’s No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet entry in the NTT IndyCar Series after securing a new multi-year contract extension.

The news comes as Newgarden, a two-time Indianapolis 500 champion and two-time IndyCar champion from Nashville, Tennessee, is coming off his 15th consecutive season competing in IndyCar and 10th with Team Penske. This past season, he recorded a pair of oval victories (Phoenix Raceway in March & World Wide Technology Raceway in June), a trio of podiums, 11 top-10 results and an average-finishing result of 11.1 throughout the 18-race schedule. With 423 points, he settled in eighth place in the final standings.

The 2027 season will mark Newgarden’s 11th consecutive season competing with Team Penske as he strives to contend for more victories, his third Indy 500 and third IndyCar championship.

“I’ve had the great privilege of driving for Team Penske for over a decade now,” Newgarden said. “This is an exciting time for the INDYCAR SERIES as we build towards a robust future for our sport with our partners and fans. My greatest enjoyment has been working with the men and women on this team, our partners, and pushing each other forward each day in an effort to produce results. It’s been an honor to work with my fellow team members, and I’m excited to see what we can produce together in this next chapter.”

Newgarden first joined Team Penske at the start of the 2017 season after spending the previous five seasons competing for Sarah Fisher Hartman Racing, CFH Racing and Ed Carpenter Racing. In his first season driving for Penske, the Nashville native achieved his first IndyCar championship as he also won four events. Two years later, he added a second championship to his resume before he notched back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories from 2023-24. As a result of his latter feat, Newgarden is one of 21 competitors to win the Indy 500 multiple times and he became the first competitor to win the prestigious event in back-to-back seasons since former Penske competitor and five-time Indy 500 champion, Helio Castroneves, achieved the previous feat from 2001-02.

To date, Newgarden has achieved at least one victory in 10 consecutive seasons he has driven for Team Penske and has notched 31 of his 34 IndyCar victories, including his pair of Indy 500 victories, with Penske. He is tied with Al Unser Sr. in having the ninth-most IndyCar victories all time and is one of 28 competitors to achieve multiple IndyCar championships. In addition to his victories, Newgarden has achieved 20 poles, 64 podiums, 4,684 laps led and an average-finishing result of 10.3 through 250 current starts in IndyCar competition.

“Josef Newgarden is one of the best drivers of his generation and has delivered in every aspect for our team for over a decade,” Jonathan Diuguid, President of Team Penske, INDYCAR, and strategist for the No. 2 Chevrolet, said. “He is a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and two-time INDYCAR SERIES champion who wins for Team Penske and our partners on and off the track. We are thrilled to announce his extension and look forward to continuing that winning tradition for many years. With this extension, Team Penske has the strongest driver lineup in the paddock with Josef, Scott McLaughlin and David Malukas that will position us well for the future.”

The 2027 NTT IndyCar Series season is scheduled to commence at the Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 7. The event will be aired on FOX.