NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition race returns to its roots, kicking off Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth on Saturday, Feb. 13

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (November 18, 2026) – NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition race makes its return to the high-banks of Daytona International Speedway as the Wheatley Vodka Clash kicks off Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2027.

The non-points race returns to the famed 2.5-mile oval, bringing one of NASCAR’s most anticipated annual events back to the World Center of Racing ahead of the 69th running of the DAYTONA 500.

The event marks The Clash’s return to Daytona for the first time since 2021, when it was held on the road course. The Daytona oval previously hosted The Clash from 1979 through 2020, creating decades of memorable moments and unexpected winners.

“We heard the fans and they wanted The Clash to make its triumphant return to Daytona,” said Frank Kelleher, President of Daytona International Speedway. “There is no better way to open Speedweeks than with The Clash under the lights at the World Center of Racing. With qualifying adding another layer of anticipation and a format that delivers high-stakes competition, The Clash will add another must-see event to an already incredible week leading into the DAYTONA 500.”

To be eligible for the 2027 Wheatley Vodka Clash, all drivers must meet one of the following criteria: 2026 Pole Award winners, 2026 Race Winners, previous DAYTONA 500 champions who raced fulltime in 2026 and past NASCAR Cup Series champions who raced fulltime in 2026. Additionally, Dodge will be granted one OEM provisional designation for a full-time driver.

Those who are currently eligible include:

Christopher Bell (pole winner and race winner)

Ryan Blaney (pole winner, race winner and past champion)

Chase Briscoe (pole winner and race winner)

William Byron (past DAYTONA 500 champion)

Ross Chastain (pole winner)

Austin Cindric (past DAYTONA 500 champion)

Austin Dillon (past DAYTONA 500 champion)

Chase Elliott (race winner and past champion)

Ty Gibbs (pole winner and race winner)

Denny Hamlin (pole winner, race winner and past DAYTONA 500 champion)

Corey Heim (race winner)

Carson Hocevar (pole winner and race winner)

Brad Keselowski (past champion)

Kyle Larson (race winner and past champion)

Joey Logano (pole winner, race winner, past DAYTONA 500 champion and past champion)

Michael McDowell (past DAYTONA 500 champion)

Ryan Preece (race winner)

Tyler Reddick (pole winner, race winner and past DAYTONA 500 champion)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (past DAYTONA 500 champion)

Daniel Suarez (race winner)

Shane van Gisbergen (race winner)

Dodge full-time driver

The race itself will be simplified and familiar – a 70-lap shootout, with a competition caution on lap 30 that will include a mandatory four-tire change.

And in one unique and exciting wrinkle, the thrills will begin well before the green flag flies on the Wheatley Vodka Clash.

NASCAR will allow teams to run a qualifying-specific car specification (which will differ from those used during the race), with simulation models suggesting lap speeds will exceed 200 mph.

Qualifying itself will include a four-tire pit stop with simulated fuel. The pit road speed limit will be observed, and time penalties will apply for speeding and pit stop infractions. Final qualifying will be measured from green to checkered flag.

For ticket information on the DAYTONA 500, as well as all Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth events, log onto www. daytonainternationalspeedway. com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 15 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR sanctions races in three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series™, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series™), four international series (NASCAR Brasil Series, NASCAR Canada Series, NASCAR Euro Series, NASCAR Mexico Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour) and a local grassroots series (NASCAR Local Racing Series Powered by O’Reilly Auto Parts). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in five cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races annually in 11 countries and more than 30 U.S. states.

