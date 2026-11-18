New teams for Charles Denike and Davin Restivo as 23XI enters seventh season

Huntersville, N.C. (Nov. 18, 2026) – 23XI Racing announced today its crew chief lineup for the 2027 season, with Charles Denike set to crew chief Corey Heim and the No. 67 team, Davin Restivo set to crew chief Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 team, and Billy Scott set to remain with Tyler Reddick and the No. 45 team.

Wallace and the No. 23 team welcome Davin Restivo atop the pit box for 2027. Restivo begins his third year as a 23XI crew chief after two seasons with Riley Herbst and the No. 35 team. Prior to joining 23XI, Restivo earned two years of experience and three race wins as a crew chief in the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. Wallace, 23XI’s first driver and a ten-year Cup Series veteran, is coming off another strong season, which included two runner-up finishes, five top-five and 17 top-10 finishes. Wallace and Restivo will be supported by a road crew made up of members from 23XI’s 2026 rosters, as the organization combines personnel across the No. 23 and No. 35 teams for the 2027 season.

First-year NASCAR Cup Series driver Heim will be paired with Charles Denike, who enters his third season with 23XI Racing after helping steer Wallace to one win, eleven top-five and 31 top-10 finishes over the previous two years. Denike joined 23XI in 2025 after five seasons in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, where he won 10 races. Heim and Denike will join a road crew comprised of members from 23XI’s 2026 rosters. The group will look to build on Heim’s successful 2026 campaign, which produced two wins in 13 races.

For the No. 45 team, Billy Scott will continue to lead the group, with Tyler Reddick behind the wheel. Next season will mark Scott and Reddick’s fifth year together and Scott’s sixth at 23XI. The No. 45 team will look to build on a standout 2026 season, which included six wins, a Daytona 500 victory, three straight wins to start the season, and a fifth-place finish in the final standings. Over four previous seasons, Reddick and Scott have combined for eleven wins, 44 top-five and 72 top-10 finishes, and 11 pole awards.

“While this was a banner year for us in the win column, it has always been our goal to build a championship-caliber organization,” said 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin. “We feel these changes make all three of our teams stronger heading into 2027. Charles, Davin and Billy have all been a big part of what we’ve built here, and we expect big things from them and their drivers.”

“As we look ahead to the 2027 season, the competition leadership team was challenged with how to continue taking the next steps towards best developing our teams and optimizing our talent, and we feel these changes to the crew chief lineup will best position 23XI to compete for wins each weekend,” said Steve Lauletta, 23XI President. “We had a great season with some fantastic wins, but we know we have to keep pushing and innovating to compete for a championship, and that’s what these moves are meant to do.”

“23XI had an exceptional 2026 season, and we’re proud of what we’ve accomplished in a short time,” said Dave Rogers, Sr. Director of Competition. “We believe these changes best fit our team members’ many talents and will position our teams to continue improving as we seek greater consistency, race wins, and our first Cup championship. Charles’ calm leadership style will guide Corey and the 67 team as he builds on this season’s accomplishments. Davin’s relentless attitude and keen eye for detail will be a great fit for Bubba and the No. 23 team. Billy and Tyler have proven to be a winning pair, and we’re excited to see their partnership enhance following a successful 2026 campaign. We look forward to the results each team will deliver in 2027 as we continue to build on a foundation of collaboration at Airspeed.”

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI its first-ever victory. In 2022, 23XI expanded to a two-car organization with Cup Series Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry, and expanded again in 2024 to field a third car in the NASCAR Cup Series. Over six seasons of racing, 23XI has won 17 Cup Series races, including three Crown Jewel titles – the Brickyard 400 (2025 – Bubba Wallace, 2026 – Corey Heim) and the Daytona 500 (2026 – Tyler Reddick).

23XI currently features a lineup of Bubba Wallace in the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE, Tyler Reddick in the No. 45 Toyota Camry XSE and Corey Heim in the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE. The team operates out of Airspeed, a state-of-the-art facility in Huntersville, N.C.