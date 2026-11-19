St. Augustine, Fla. (November 19, 2026) – Irish racing driver James Roe and longtime partner Ring Power Corporation will continue their partnership into the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season as Roe prepares for his first full-season campaign with Lone Star Racing in the No. 80 Mercedes-AMG GT3.

The announcement follows confirmation that Roe will return to Lone Star Racing for the full 2027 championship after competing with the Texas-based team in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds in 2026. The expanded program includes some of North America’s most prestigious sports car events, including the Rolex 24 At Daytona and Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring.

Ring Power, the premier Cat® dealer in North and Central Florida, has been a longstanding supporter of Roe’s racing career. The relationship extends beyond traditional sponsorship, creating opportunities to connect customers, employees and business partners through motorsports.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have Ring Power continuing this journey with me,” said Roe. “They’ve been a huge part of my racing career, and their loyalty and support have meant so much over the years. Moving into a full-season IMSA program is a big step, and having partners like Ring Power behind me makes it even more special.”

With two of IMSA’s premier endurance events taking place in Florida, the 2027 program provides Ring Power with an opportunity to strengthen its presence at Daytona and Sebring through race-weekend activities and customer hospitality experiences.

“James has been a tremendous ambassador for Ring Power, and we’re excited to support him as he takes this next step in his career,” said David Alban, President and CEO of Ring Power Corporation. “His determination and commitment to excellence reflect the values we strive for every day. Bringing our customers and team members closer to the action at Daytona, Sebring and throughout the season makes this partnership particularly rewarding.”

Ring Power branding will remain part of Roe’s racing program, with additional opportunities for customer engagement planned throughout the year.

About Ring Power Corporation

Ring Power Corporation, North and Central Florida’s Cat® dealer, is headquartered in St. Augustine, Florida. Ring Power is comprised of eight divisions and has more than 60 years of experience servicing and supporting Cat® products and allied equipment. For more information, visit www.ringpower.com.