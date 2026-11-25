Highly Anticipated Move to IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge GS Another Key Component of Expanding ACI Motorsports Sports Car Racing Operations in 2027 and Beyond

Championship-Winning Duo of Chris Miller and Mikey Taylor Co-Drives the No. 17 Unitronic ACI with JDC-Miller Porsche 911 GT4 R for Full-Season GS Campaign

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (November 25, 2026) – ACI Motorsports, Unitronic and JDC-Miller MotorSports today announced a new partnership to campaign a full-season entry in the 2027 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Grand Sport (GS) class. The new alliance will field the highly anticipated Porsche 911 GT4 R for the proven driving duo of Chris Miller and Mikey Taylor in the top-tier Pilot Challenge GS division.

The collaboration brings together organizations with distinct but complementary championship pedigrees. Founded in 2016, ACI Motorsports is a growing professional sports car racing operation establishing itself as a consistent title contender across multiple disciplines, including Pirelli GT4 America and IMSA Carrera Cup North America. The team secured the 2024 Pirelli GT4 America Pro-Am Driver and Team Championships and captured two of the three championships on the line this year in IMSA Porsche Carrera Cup North America.

For over two decades, Unitronic has been a leading manufacturer of high-performance software tuning and hardware for V.A.G-brand vehicles, with a particular focus on Audi, Cupra, Volkswagen and Porsche, developing products engineered to perform both on the street and at the highest levels of motorsport. Unitronic brings an impressive racing pedigree to the partnership with ACI Motorsports, having amassed 11 victories, 17 podium finishes and nine pole positions in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Most notably, Unitronic won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR Drivers and Team Championship in 2024 with drivers Miller and Taylor, capturing four victories and two additional podium finishes during their title-winning campaign with JDC-Miller MotorSports.

The team moved up to GS competition the season after its TCR title and campaigned a Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport in the final two years of the car’s eligibility in the championship in 2025 and 2026.

With the new 911 GT4 R Porsche’s designated GS contender in 2027 and beyond, Unitronic will be at the same experience level with the car as its competitors at the onset of the season. With ACI’s vast knowledge and winning history with both the 911 and Cayman platforms, however, the new collaboration is well prepared for the 911 GT4 R era.

In 2026 alone, ACI Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 entries in IMSA Carrera Cup North America combined to win a remarkable 28 races, a team series-high in the 48 round season across three classes. Entries from ACI scored at least one win in all three competing classes – Pro, Pro-Am and Masters – and captured the championships with Patrick Mulcahy in Pro-Am (15 race wins) and Marco Cirone in Masters (8 wins).

The move to GS for ACI was highly anticipated and somewhat expected by some as the team has been on a major growth trajectory in recent years. In addition to entering GS for the first time next season with Unitronic ACI Motorsports, the Curt Swearingin led operation announced in September a full season GT World Challenge America GT3 class campaign for ACI Motorsports team drivers Matt Smith and Yves Baltas.

The No. 17 Unitronic ACI with JDC-Miller Porsche will compete in 2027 with the continued support of Liqui Moly, a global leader in high-performance motor oils and additives. Since 2021, Unitronic and Liqui Moly have built a successful partnership founded on a shared commitment to engineering excellence, innovation and championship-winning performance. As Unitronic’s exclusive motor oil and additive supplier, Liqui Moly plays a vital role across the company’s motorsports, research and development programs, providing uncompromising protection and proven performance throughout its fleet of road cars, development engines and race vehicles. The longstanding partnership continues to demonstrate the direct connection between performance on the street and success at the highest levels of motorsport.

Plans call for the No. 17 Porsche to feature a dedicated Liqui Moly livery at up to two races on the 10-event IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge GS schedule.

The 2027 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season is scheduled to begin with the traditional season-opening four-hour race at Daytona International Speedway in January on the Friday of Rolex 24 At Daytona weekend.

Curt Swearingin, ACI Motorsports Team Principal: “This program represents a natural progression for everyone involved and is something we have been looking at for a long time after our past and ongoing success in GT4 competition. With the 911 GT4 R now the series standard in GS, the timing was right to make the move, but it was only possible with Unitronic having the faith and trust in us to start this new era with the 911 GT4 R together. We have a vast amount of knowledge in all of our Porsche platforms, including all of the modern 911 generations, and can’t wait to apply it all in competition in GS with the No. 17 Unitronic ACI with JDC-Miller Porsche 911 GT4 R and team drivers Chris Miller and Mikey Taylor.”

John Staffi, Unitronic Technical Director: “We’re excited to open the next chapter together with ACI Motorsports and the brand-new Porsche 911 GT4 R in 2027. As we look forward to this new partnership with ACI on the No. 17 Unitronic ACI with JDC-Miller 911 GT4 R, we’re enthused at being able to benefit from the stability of the legendary driver duo in Mikey Taylor and Chris Miller, while welcoming back our Technical Partners at Liqui Moly for a seventh consecutive season! We couldn’t do this without the support of all of our partners including Liqui Moly, our Authorized Dealers & Customers worldwide, and JDC-Miller MotorSports. A lot of people underestimate how truly competitive the IMSA GS class is in real life. Since Porsche’s new 911 GT4 R is based around the 992 911 Cup car, ACI’s expansive experience and excellence sets us up for success. Everyone here at Unitronic is looking forward to getting opportunities to strengthen our partnerships, engage with our dealers and customers at the race track, and make more memories together going racing in 2027.”

Chris Miller, Driver – No. 17 Unitronic ACI with JDC-Miller Porsche 911 GT4 R: “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue racing with Unitronic and Mikey and equally as excited to work with ACI Motorsports. When we started to explore options to continue in IMSA with Porsche it was only logical to consider ACI given their reputation and winning track record with the brand. From our first conversations we felt like it would be a great fit and I’m confident we will enjoy a lot of success together this season. It always takes a lot of effort to put these programs together, and I’m particularly thankful for JDC-Miller Motorsports, Unitronic, and Liqui Moly for their continued support. I can’t wait to get on track in Daytona in our new Porsche 911 GT4 R in just a few months!”

Mikey Taylor, Driver – No. 17 Unitronic ACI with JDC-Miller Porsche 911 GT4 R: “I couldn’t be more excited about this new program with ACI Motorsports, while keeping the stability of the now seven year partnership with Chris, Unitronic and Liqui Moly! After winning the TCR championship we expected a lot more from GS program with the Cayman GT4 RS, but unfortunately just never got it going. Now with the new Porsche 911 GT4R, ACI with their 911 Cup experience and a slight change of scenery, I really think we have a good shot at getting on top of this new car and getting some podium results in 2027! Special thank you to everyone involved for making this happen!”

ACI Motorsports: ACI Motorsports is a professional Porsche racing team and motorsports preparation shop headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with additional operations at Road Atlanta in Georgia. The team actively competes in several prestigious racing series, including Porsche Carrera Cup North America, SRO Pirelli GT4, GT America Powered by AWS and more. Additional information can be found at www.acimotorsports.com.

Unitronic: For over two decades, Unitronic has been a leading manufacturer of high-performance software tuning and hardware for V.A.G-brand vehicles, with a particular focus on Audi, Cupra, Volkswagen and Porsche, developing products engineered to perform both on the street and at the highest levels of motorsport. Unitronic brings an impressive racing pedigree to the partnership with ACI Motorsports, having amassed 11 victories, 17 podium finishes and nine pole positions in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. Most notably, Unitronic won the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge TCR Drivers and Team Championship in 2024 with drivers Miller and Taylor, capturing four victories and two additional podium finishes during their title-winning campaign. Learn more about Unitronic at www.getunitronic.com.