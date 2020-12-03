Kenyan Washington Heads To Portugal For Major Karting Race

PORTIMAO, Portugal – (Dec. 3, 2020) – McCallister Precision Marketing’s newest client, Kenyan Washington, is preparing for one of the most competitive events of his young career.

Washington will take part in the Rotax MAX Challenge International Trophy competition, which will take place Dec. 8-13 at Kartódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimao, Portugal. Washington will compete in the Mini MAX class against 35 other young competitors from across the world.

For more information, visit www.rmc-internationaltrophy.com.

“I’m really excited to go racing next week in Portugal,” said the 12-year-old Washington, who is based in Germany with his parents. “This race is one of the most competitive events you can race in as a kart racer in Europe. I think it’s going to be tough, but it’ll be a good experience for me and I’m looking forward to it.”

Prior to the Rotax MAX Challenge International Trophy event, Washington got the chance to take part in an official NASCAR Whelen Euro Series test at Circuit de Vendée in Fontenay le Comte, France, as part of the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Driver Recruitment Program.

The test provided Washington with his first opportunity to drive a stock car as he prepares for the eventual next step in his racing career.

“The test was a lot of fun,” Washington said. “I got the chance to learn how to shift and be smooth in a car. It’s definitely different than my kart, but it was a lot of fun to learn about what a stock car is like. It was a great experience and I can’t wait to do it again soon.”

—————

