Gastón Irazú Wins F4 U.S. Race 1 at Mid-Ohio

LEXINGTON, Ohio (June 13, 2026) – Gastón Irazú led from the wave of the green all the way to the checkered during Formula 4 United States Championship’s (F4 U.S.) Race 1 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Carrying the momentum of his Road America sweep into this weekend‘s round, the Uruguayan driver locked in his third-consecutive win in the series.

Notes of Interest:

Gastón Irazú earned his third F4 U.S. win of 2026. Last year, Irazú won the title in Ligier Junior Formula Championship and moved up to F4 U.S. this season with assistance from the Champion’s Scholarship.

Caleb Campbell continues his streak with a second-place finish, marking his sixth podium of the season and extending his championship lead.

Cole Medeiros tied his career-best finish with his second podium of 2026.

After racing in the inaugural F4 U.S. race at Mid-Ohio in 2016, Austin Kaszuba (No. 34 Crosslink Motorsports Ligier JS F422) returned to the field today to finish sixth for Crosslink Motorsports.

After making its debut on July 2, 2016, F4 U.S. is celebrating its 10th Birthday this weekend at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course—the same circuit where the series contested its first round.

Leading the field to the green as the polesitter, Irazú (No. 27 Elia Group / Baly / Canal 4 / Ancap / Champagne Racing Ligier JS F422) faced an early challenge from second-place starter Caleb Campbell (No. 68 Steele Auto Group / Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F422), but keeping a steady focus and consistent lap times, the Uruguayan was able to open a gap as the laps ticked by. As the race passed its halfway point, his two-second advantage was erased by a full-course caution, but the reigning Ligier JFC champion once again pulled away after the restart.

One of the best drives of the day came from Cole Medeiros (No. 77 MLT Motorsports Ligier JS F422), who had to roll off seventh after a five-spot grid penalty issued during qualifying. The MLT Motorsports driver had already reached the third position before the halfway point, but couldn’t complete the pass on Campbell before the checkered flag waved.

Crossing the line, it was Irazú, followed by Campbell and Medeiros.

“I’m really proud of my team,” said Irazú on the top step of the podium. “They gave me a really great car, so this win is for them. It feels really great. I want to thank my team, all my sponsors, my dad, my mom, my sister, my girlfriend, and all the people who give me the chance to compete.”

F4 U.S. will contest their final race of the Racing America at Mid-Ohio weekend tomorrow at 10:35 a.m. ET. Live timing and scoring will be available on the Race Monitor app, with additional news and updates posted on the series’ Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.