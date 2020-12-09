NEW RULES CHANGES HELP KEEP SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY’S LIMITED SPORTSMAN DIVISION AFFORDABLE AND A FAN FAVORITE

South Boston, Va….South Boston Speedway officials have taken steps over the past few seasons to cut costs for competitors in the Limited Sportsman Division. Revamped motor rules that include multiple engine options have been implemented, and nearly all of the various engines have visited Victory Lane at “America’s Hometown Track.”

The track’s one-tire rule which limits Limited Sportsman Division teams to being able to buy only one new tire per race has helped teams cut costs considerably. Offering good purses in conjunction with cost-cutting measures, South Boston Speedway officials have made racing in the division more affordable and have kept racing in the division competitive.

Track officials are making more moves for the upcoming 2021 season to help teams cut costs and further enhance the competition.

One of the rule changes eliminates bump stopping and coil binding. There will also be a new limit on the sway bar size with a new maximum of an inch and three-quarters. The last change sets a new four-inch minimum on the car’s ride height.

“The focus of these rule changes is to cut costs for the competitors,” noted South Boston Speedway Race Director and Head Tech Official Jeff Bomar.

“These changes will not only help make racing in the Limited Sportsman Division more affordable, they also simplify things in the long run.”

South Boston Speedway Competitor Liaison Bruce Anderson agreed.

“The Limited Sportsman Division is a competitive racing division that has a good mixture of veteran racers and up-and-coming talented young racers,” Anderson pointed out.

“What we are striving to do is make the Limited Sportsman Division a great grass-roots racing division that is cost effective for the competitors. Technology has really grown in the Late Model Stock Car Division, and we are making these rules changes in the Limited Sportsman Division to help hard-working racers, some of whom do not have the time, resources or funding to keep up.”

Along with cutting costs for the competitors, the rules changes have an additional benefit.

“These changes will bring our rules package closer to those of other tracks in the region,” Bomar said.

“It will be easier for drivers and teams that compete at other tracks in the region to compete here at South Boston Speedway if they wish to do that.”

Fans will not see any differences in the on-track competition.

“If anything, it should make the racing even better,” Anderson remarked.

Rules for South Boston Speedway’s Late Model Stock Car, Pure Stock and Hornets divisions will remain the same in 2021.

The 2021 season rules are available on the South Boston Speedway website at www.southbostonspeedway.com.

While temperatures have dropped with the arrival of fall and cooler weather is prevailing, there are still good days ahead for drivers and race teams wishing to schedule test sessions to begin preparations for the 2021 season.

South Boston Speedway is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. for teams wishing to schedule testing sessions. The track is available for testing from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. Teams wishing to schedule a test at South Boston Speedway should contact the speedway office at 434-572-4947 at least a day ahead to schedule a test session.

“America’s Hometown Track” will kick off its 2021 season on Saturday, March 20, 2021 with twin races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Cars, twin races for the track’s Limited Sportsman Division and races for the Pure Stock and Hornets Divisions.

Christmas is right around the corner, and people looking for a great gift for their favorite racing need look no further than South Boston Speedway.

Gift certificates from “America’s Hometown Track” may be purchased at the South Boston Speedway office Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or by calling the South Boston Speedway office at 1-434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.