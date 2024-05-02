Alliance Driveway Solutions & JCR Rewinding to the 90s with a Robert Pressley inspired Throwback

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements Racing and Alliance Driveway Solutions are set to pay tribute to the legendary Robert Pressley during this year’s official Darlington Throwback weekend at the famed Lady in Black, Darlington Raceway.

The JCR / Alliance Driveway Solutions Chevy will sport the classic black and gold paint scheme used by Pressley’s former team; The Alliance Tractor-Trailer Training Centers, during the late 80s and early 90s. This livery helped Pressley “The Bent Creek Bandit’ secure two Darlington wins, and nine total Xfinity Series wins, making it a fitting tribute to the racing icon. To make the event even more special, JCR has partnered with Super Lube out of Asheville, NC, one of Robert’s previous hometown associate sponsors.

Additionally, Alliance will also be a co-primary partner at Portland with Impel Union and will be the principal partner for the season finale at Phoenix. Plus, Impel Union, Fox Sports Spartanburg, The Racing Warehouse, and RE Goodson will serve as associate sponsors. The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 race is set to take place on Saturday, May 11th on the 1.366-mile egg-shaped oval, known as the Track Too Tough to Tame.

“This Throwback is so cool! When Tate and LJ first told me about it, I was like, Heck yeah, this is gonna be a home run! Alliance has been amazing to us over the past two years, so I’m stoked to honor Robert Pressley. The scheme is just perfect, they even got Super Lube of Asheville, one of Robert’s old partners, on the deck lid. It’s gonna be such a great Throwback and Mother’s Day weekend. Now all we gotta do is take home that checkered flag!” Clements said.

The Chevy Camaro SS #51 will also proudly feature logos of its other supportive associate sponsors, including Nordic Logistics, Workforce OHSS, Elite Towing, Whitetail Smokeless, Matman Designs, Carolina Driveline, ZMAX Race Products, E3 Spark Plugs and Dynamic Paintware.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Darlington Raceway

Race: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200

Date: Saturday May 11th, 2024

Broadcast Information – TV: 1:30 pm EST on FS1

FAST FACTS

Best Start 12th – 5/2021

Best Finish 6th – 5/2021

18th career start at Darlington

JCR TEAM

Team: No. 51

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

ABOUT ALLIANCE DRIVEAWAY SOLUTIONS

Alliance Driveaway Solutions has over 18 years of experience in the heavy truck and transportation industry. We operate in all 48 states and Canada. No distance is too far. We excel in ensuring that our customers are more than satisfied with their shipments. At Alliance Driveaway Solutions, we don’t treat you just as a customer but rather as an operating partner. Our advanced state-of-the-art dispatch system ensures that we are with you every step of the way. Alliance Driveaway is American-owned and operated. Visit Alliancedriveway.com for more information.