Stenhouse inks multiyear contract extension with JTG-Daugherty Racing

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has inked a multiyear contract extension to continue to drive the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entry for JTG-Daugherty Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series division.

The news comes as the 36-year-old Stenhouse from Olive Branch, Mississippi, is currently campaigning in his 12th full-time campaign in NASCAR’s premier series and fifth with JTG-Daugherty Racing, where he is ranked in 27th place in the current driver’s standings and has recorded two top-10 results through the first 11 events on the 2024 schedule. Currently, his highest on-track result is a fourth-place run at Talladega Superspeedway that occurred two weeks ago.

“When I joined this team in 2020, I knew both the team and I were capable of putting the No. 47 in Victory Lane,” Stenhouse said. “Although I wish it came sooner, winning the Daytona 500 last year proved that we can win together. We have a fantastic group of guys at the shop, great management, solid partners, and an ever-improving program. I’m very excited to continue my relationship with the team. I think everyone will be pleasantly surprised to see what we have in store for the future.”

Stenhouse, a two-time Xfinity Series champion (2011-12) and the 2013 Cup Series Rookie of the Year, joined forces with JTG-Daugherty Racing in 2020 after spending the previous seven seasons competing for Roush Fenway Racing. He commenced the season on a strong start by winning the pole position for the 62nd running of the Daytona 500. Three years later, Stenhouse won the Great American Race amid two overtime shootouts, which made him the 42nd competitor to win the Daytona 500 as he recorded both the first 500 victory and the second Cup career victory for JTG-Daugherty Racing. The victory also tallied Stenhouse’s total in the Cup circuit to three after he previously won the Daytona summer event at the Talladega spring event in 2017.

Stenhouse’s 2023 Daytona 500 victory enabled both him and JTG-Daugherty Racing to make the 2023 Cup Series Playoffs, which marked their second time making the postseason battle for the series’ championship. They would end up in 16th place in the final driver’s standings.

As a JTG-Daugherty Racing competitor, Stenhouse has achieved one victory, one pole, three runner-up results, eight top-five results, 22 top-10 results, 220 laps led and average finishes within the top-25 category as he strives to return to the Playoffs in 2024.

“I am looking forward to continuing with Ricky [Stenhouse Jr.] as our driver of the No. 47,” Gordon Smith, team owner of JTG-Daugherty Racing, added. “He has been an asset to our team on and off the race track since joining us in 2020. Winning the Daytona 500 was a huge accomplishment for our small team, and I know we have more trips to Victory Lane in our future with Ricky at the wheel.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s next NASCAR Cup Series start of the 2024 season is set to occur at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, for the AdventHealth 400. The event’s broadcast time is scheduled to occur this Sunday, May 5, and air at 3 p.m. ET on FS1.