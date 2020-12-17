Atlanta Speedwerks Announces First of Three Car IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge For 2021 With Henderson and Noaker

Sixteen-Year-Old MX-5 Cup Race Winner Robert Noaker Will Team with Brian Henderson in Honda Civic TCR

GAINESVILLE, Georgia (December 17, 2020) – The Atlanta Speedwerks pairing of Brian Henderson and 16-year-old Robert Noaker will reunite for the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series in a Honda Civic TCR, one of three Honda Civic TCR cars Atlanta Speedwerks plans to campaign in the championship.

Henderson and Noaker are no strangers to Atlanta Speedwerks, teaming together for the season finale at Sebring this past November. An overnight engine change by the team forced the duo to the rear of the field for the start but climbed as high as third and eventually finished sixth.

With a co-driver yet to be determined, team owner Todd Lamb will pilot a second Atlanta Speedwerks Honda Civic TCR entry during the 2021 season. Atlanta Speedwerks is continuing to make plans for a three-car effort during the 2021 IMSA season.

“2021 is shaping up to be a really great year for Atlanta Speedwerks,” Lamb said. “Robert and Brian are both race-winning drivers. It’s the third year of our IMSA TCR program, so we really understand the nuance of the Honda Civic TCR. We saw that throughout 2020, especially at Sebring to finish the year. With an open third car that we plan to fill in time for Daytona, we expect to see Atlanta Speedwerks contending for wins and championships this season.”

Just 23-years-old, Henderson is the veteran of the team and a long-time Atlanta Speedwerks teammate, co-driving with Lamb in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge in both 2019 and 2020, and prior to that racing in the Mazda Global MX-5 Cup for Atlanta Speedwerks.

“I am so happy to be back with Atlanta Speedwerks for the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season in our Honda Civic TCR car,” Henderson said. I’m excited to be pairing with Robert for the season, especially after he had a great debut at Sebring earlier this year. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue growing my skills as a driver and team member. I know we have what it takes to be a major contender this year and can’t wait to get back on track!”

Noaker’s Sebring debut with Atlanta Speedwerks was his first IMSA race, though the young racer is no newcomer to the spotlight. Noaker finished eighth in the Global MX-5 Cup standings as a 14-year-old in 2018, winning at Mid-Ohio and earning a Guinness Book of World Records achievement as the youngest driver ever to win an Indy Car-sanctioned race. Noaker finished fifth in 2019 with a pair of wins, and as the runner-up in 2020 with a season-high four wins.

“I am looking forward to the challenge and opportunity of racing the Honda Civic TCR this year with Atlanta Speedwerks,” Noaker said. “Sebring was a different experience for me but I enjoyed it. I am happy to be driving with Brian this season. We will have a very good crew behind us this year to hopefully contend for wins. I can’t wait to get back on the track at Daytona.”

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season begins January 22-24 at Daytona International Raceway with a four-hour race on the weekend of the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Those interested in campaigning the 2021 IMSA with Atlanta Speedwerks should contact the team via email at todd@atlspeedwerks.com.

About Atlanta Speedwerks

Atlanta Speedwerks is a professional road racing team and prep shop, providing road racing services, car builds, roll cages, and parts. Headquartered near Atlanta, Georgia, the company runs winning arrive & drive programs in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, Battery Tender Global MX-5 Cup and SCCA Spec Miata, among others. Professional coaching and driver development round out the company’s offerings.