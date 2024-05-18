CORVETTE RACING AT COTA: First Win for Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Milner, Udell drive No. 63 DXDT Corvette to GT World Challenge America overall victory

AUSTIN, Texas (May 18, 2024) – DXDT Racing scored the first race victory for the Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R as Corvette factory driver Tommy Milner and Alec Udell won the first 90-minute race of GT World Challenge America’s event at Circuit of The Americas on Saturday.

The No. 63 Pro-class Corvette won by 3.706 seconds in its World Challenge America debut race. DXDT Racing fielded its No. 08 Z06 GT3.R for Bryan Sellers and Scott Smithson for the first time in the Pro Am class two weeks ago at Sebring.

Udell qualified on the Pro pole position Saturday and had to avoid a spinning car ahead of him at the first corner of the race start and fell back to fifth overall. He steadily worked his way back through the field and made the Corvette’s mandatory pit stop just past the 40-minute mark. Milner re-emerged and set the Z06 GT3.R’s fastest race lap on his way to the finish.

Sellers and Smithson finished fifth in the Pro-Am class – their best result in three races so far with the No. 08 Corvette.

Sunday’s GT World Challenge finale is set for 2:15 p.m. CT with live coverage on the YouTube GT World channel.

DXDT RACING DRIVER RACE-WINNING QUOTES

TOMMY MILNER, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “It’s big for Chevrolet, for Corvette Racing and for Pratt Miller to get this first win for the Z06 GT3.R. As a customer car, you have to show that the car is quick and it’s capable. We’ve been close and shown that we’re fast. But until you get that first win, it’s different. This is a big milestone for the program. That monkey is off our back and we don’t have to think about it any more! Now we can just continue ahead with this program.”

On winning with DXDT Racing: “I’m super happy for my sister (Erin Gahagan, team manager). For David Askew. It’s a big day for this team. They put a lot of time and effort in making the team better. They’ve had great races, and they’re doing all the right things. But it’s hard to enjoy that until you see the successes. So I’m really happy for them.”

ALEC UDELL, NO. 63 CHEVROLET CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R: “I had hoped (success) would come this soon. Whenever you’re starting a new program, there are all kinds of unknowns. It’s the first time Tommy and I have driven together. It’s the first time I’ve raced with the team. Everything has gelled very nicely, which speaks to the caliber of the team, the caliber of the Corvette, and us being able to bring it all together is super satisfying. Especially for me at home. It’s a great feeling. It takes a little bit of pressure off. Now we can continue to focus forward and make improvements where we can.”

CHRISTIE BAGNE, CORVETTE Z06 GT3.R PROGRAM MANAGER: “Congratulations to Alec, Tommy, David Askew and everyone at DXDT Racing on securing the first race victory for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Today’s result in GT World Challenge America is the result of tremendous collaboration between DXDT, Corvette Racing support and our GM Powertrain team, even since before the team debuted with the Z06 GT3.R at Sebring.”

