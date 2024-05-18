NASCAR postpones remainder of Truck event at North Wilkesboro to Sunday; All-Star Heats canceled due to precipitation

The remainder of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 event at North Wilkesboro Speedway has been postponed to Sunday, May 19, at 11:30 a.m. ET due to an ongoing increase of precipitation that has prevented the event from being completed on Saturday, May 18.

The event’s postponement is one of several on-track weekend sessions at North Wilkesboro that have been impacted due to the ongoing precipitation, which includes the NASCAR All-Star Open qualifying session being canceled due to rain and the lineup being set based on the owner’s standings while the NASCAR All-Star Race qualifying session was postponed to early Saturday afternoon due to rain canceling the scheduled session for Friday, May 17.

At the time of the Truck Series event’s delay and eventual postponement, 81 of 250 scheduled laps had been completed. Ty Majeski, who claimed the Stage 1 victory on Lap 70, was scored the leader ahead of Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Tanner Gray while Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, Connor Jones, Nick Sanchez and Jake Garcia were scored in the top 10.

In addition to the Truck event, the NASCAR All-Star Race’s two scheduled Heat qualifying events, each spanning 60 laps, have been canceled from occurring on Saturday evening. As a result, the initial starting lineup for the event that was determined through a combined session between on-track qualifying and the Pit Crew Challenge will become the official starting lineup for the All-Star Race instead of the two heat events determining the majority of the lineup.

Joey Logano, a two-time Cup Series champion and the 2016 All-Star Race winner from Middletown, Connecticut, had already secured the pole position for Sunday’s All-Star event after posting the best three-lap qualifying time in one minute, 29.75 seconds. With the cancellation of the two All-Star Heat events, Brad Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion from Rochester Hills, Michigan, who posted the second-fastest three-lap qualifying session in one minute, 30.14 seconds, will officially start on the front row alongside Logano.

Christopher Bell, whose pit crew won this year’s Pit Crew Challenge with a lightning-fast four-tire pit service in 13.223 seconds, will start in third place followed by Daniel Suarez and Chris Buescher while Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Martin Truex Jr., Michael McDowell and AJ Allmendinger will start in the top 10.

With 17 of 20 starting spots already determined and occupied by competitors eligible for the event, the final three starting spots will be determined through the All-Star Open event that will occur at 5:30 p.m. on FS1. The top two finishers in the Open will automatically transfer into the All-Star Race while one extra competitor will claim the final starting spot for the main event after being named the Fan Vote winner.

The Craftsman Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 will resume on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1. The All-Star Race is also scheduled to occur on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1 following the All-Star Open.