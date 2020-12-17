Early 2021 Rankings: Top 20 NASCAR Drivers

The 2020 NASCAR season may have only ended a few weeks ago, but many experts and fans are already looking ahead to the 2021 season. With the likes of Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliot, and many others having had stellar seasons.

But the question is, at this early stage, who are the favorites for the 2021 season? Who will be taking home the most wins and the crown at the end? Maybe you hedge your bets on the favorite? Or take a chance on a dark horse?

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick was arguably the best driver of the 2020 season. As many experts have said, the only thing that stopped him from being the best was missing out on the championship. However, if his form continues, 2021 could easily be his season.

He finished the season with a career high 9 wins and a series-best average position of 7.33. His severely disappointing Round 8 allowed him to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, but as mentioned, if he goes into 2021 the way he finished 2020, every other driver could be fighting for second place behind Harvick.

Chase Elliott

The youngest championship winner since Jeff Gordon back in 1995, “Chokin’ Chase” most definitely destroyed that moniker this past season. He put in incredible performances when he needed them most, and put together back to back wins for the first time in his career, sealing the title up.

Considering he almost definitely had the best season out of everyone (he did win the title after all) he will likely go into the 2021 season as the outright, or titled favorite with Kevin Harvick. 2021 is already set up to be a blockbuster between these two drivers.

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin had another ‘almost’ season, something which can describe his driving career so far. He put in great performances and got great results, but they just weren’t enough.

He is definitely getting on in age, and his career is drawing to a close, but there is, like always, the strong possibility that next season will be the one. Hamlin is purely on this list because he deserves it, just like how he deserves a championship.

Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch may have had a disappointing season in 2020, he may have won a race for the 16th season in a row, but he missed out on the playoff, and 2020 was the first time he missed out on the championship since 2014.

However, we are still talking about Kyle Busch here, a man with talent and skill, that is clear for everyone to see. The kind of skill that is always difficult to write off, no matter what kind of season he had the year before. Expect a major comeback when 2021 rolls around.

Aric Almirola

Almirola’s 2020 season was definitely disappointing compared to 2019. He didn’t manage to win a race, and an overall finish of 15th in the standings is not where he wants to be. He also missed out on numerous top 5 finishes.

However, considering he had a great 2019, and a below-par 2020, you feel like he will want to bounce back. He has the car and the skill to win races, and 2021 could be the season he finally breaks through and takes the victories he deserves.

Tyler Reddick

A driver to keep your eye on in 2021 is Tyler Reddick. If you take Cole Custer out of the picture Reddick was easily the best rookie of the season. The 2-time Xfinity Series Championship winner put himself in the running to win multiple races, something his team hasn’t done since 2018.

He put his name on the map, outperforming what many believed he was capable of, added to the fact that he was a rookie who had an amazing season, seemingly out of nowhere. A championship may not be on the cards just yet, but Reddick can easily pull off a few surprises next season.

Joey Logano

Joey Logano’s season didn’t quite pan out like his 2018 championship-winning season. He may have put in some great performances, but obviously came up short. However, Logano has proven to be a driver who can win at the right time.

What Logano does so well is just quietly put in solid results, and constantly keep himself in the fight. This consistency is what sets him apart. Once again, 2021 could be a season where this almost silent assassin can sneak into championship contention, it is clear he knows how to win it as well.

Brad Keselowski

Someone who was sometimes ignored as a title contender, Brad Keselowski’s incredible season was overshadowed by the fact that he was constantly playing second fiddle to the Hamlin, Harvick, and Elliot show.

He had his best standings finish since his championship-winning 2012 season, but some bad luck, and not being able to compete with Elliot might have cost him the championship. However, next season, Keselowski is more than ready to take home another title and championship.

It may be too early to predict who will be the drivers that succeed and stand out from the crowd in 2021, but if 2020 is anything to go by, there are some major surprises in store, unlikely winners, and maybe even a surprise champion at the end of it all.