The Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
On May 3, 2025, Carson Hocevar earned his first NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole Award with a lap of 191.659 mph in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, and Joey Logano capitalized on an overtime shootout and won the Würth 400 at Texas on Sunday, May 4, 2025.
Track & Race Information for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Season Race #: 11 of 36 (May 3, 2026)
The Purse: $11,233,037
Track Size: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval
Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 20 degrees
Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees
Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees
Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees
Frontstretch Length: 2,250 feet
Backstretch Length: 1,330 feet
Length and Race Stages for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY
Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles
Stage 1 Length: 80 laps (ends on Lap 80)
Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (ends on Lap 165)
Final Stage Length: 102 laps (ends on Lap 267)
Who and what should you look out for at Texas Motor Speedway?
This weekend, eight of the 24 NCS Texas Motor Speedway race winners are active. Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in wins with four victories (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020).
|Active Texas Race Winners
|Wins
|Seasons
|Kyle Busch
|4
|2020, ’18, ’16, ’13
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|2019, ’10 sweep
|Joey Logano
|2
|2025, 2014
|Chase Elliott
|1
|2024
|William Byron
|1
|2023
|Tyler Reddick
|1
|2022
|Kyle Larson
|1
|2021
|Austin Dillon
|1
|2020
In the 45 NCS races, the third starting position is the most proficient, producing eight wins. Five have been won from the pole or first starting position, and eight have been won from the front row.
|Stats
|Winning %
|Wins
|Winning from the First Starting Position:
|11.11%
|5
|Winning from the Front Row:
|17.78%
|8
|Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position:
|53.33%
|24
|Winning After Starting Inside the Top 10:
|73.33%
|33
|Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20:
|17.78%
|8
The Driver Picks for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway
- Tyler Reddick has one win, three top fives, four top 10s, and a series-best average finish of 11.000.
- Ryan Blaney has one pole, five top fives, nine top 10s, and an average finish of 16.529.
- Denny Hamlin has three wins, eight top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 14.514.
- Joey Logano has two wins, 13 top fives, 16 top 10s, and an average finish of 13.333.
- William Byron has one win, three top fives, six top 10s, and an average finish of 11.364.