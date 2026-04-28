The Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway Outlook and Picks

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) heads to Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY on Sunday, May 3 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

On May 3, 2025, Carson Hocevar earned his first NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Pole Award with a lap of 191.659 mph in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, and Joey Logano capitalized on an overtime shootout and won the Würth 400 at Texas on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Track & Race Information for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

Season Race #: 11 of 36 (May 3, 2026)

The Purse: $11,233,037

Track Size: 1.5 Mile Asphalt Oval

Banking/Turn 1 & 2: 20 degrees

Banking/Turn 3 & 4: 24 degrees

Banking/Frontstretch: 5 degrees

Banking/Backstretch: 5 degrees

Frontstretch Length: 2,250 feet

Backstretch Length: 1,330 feet

Length and Race Stages for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY

Race Length: 267 laps / 400.5 miles

Stage 1 Length: 80 laps (ends on Lap 80)

Stage 2 Length: 85 laps (ends on Lap 165)

Final Stage Length: 102 laps (ends on Lap 267)

Who and what should you look out for at Texas Motor Speedway?

This weekend, eight of the 24 NCS Texas Motor Speedway race winners are active. Kyle Busch leads all active NCS drivers in wins with four victories (2013, 2016, 2018, 2020).

Active Texas Race Winners Wins Seasons Kyle Busch 4 2020, ’18, ’16, ’13 Denny Hamlin 3 2019, ’10 sweep Joey Logano 2 2025, 2014 Chase Elliott 1 2024 William Byron 1 2023 Tyler Reddick 1 2022 Kyle Larson 1 2021 Austin Dillon 1 2020

In the 45 NCS races, the third starting position is the most proficient, producing eight wins. Five have been won from the pole or first starting position, and eight have been won from the front row.

Stats Winning % Wins Winning from the First Starting Position: 11.11% 5 Winning from the Front Row: 17.78% 8 Winning from a Top-Five Starting Position: 53.33% 24 Winning After Starting Inside the Top 10: 73.33% 33 Winning After Starting Outside the Top 20: 17.78% 8

The Driver Picks for the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway