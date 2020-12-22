Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI.TV Sign Primary Sponsorship Deal With Chip Ganassi Racing For New Extreme E Racing Series

December 22, 2020 Hollywood, CA – Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (SEGI) is pleased to announce that it has signed a multi-year primary partnership agreement with the legendary motorsport championship racing team, Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR). This partnership gives SEGI.TV access to a global audience as the premier sponsor for the CGR Extreme E race team.

Extreme E is an FIA-sanctioned international off-road racing series that uses spec electric SUVs to race in remote parts of the world, such as the Amazon rainforest or the Arctic to highlight climate change challenges faced by different ecosystems, whilst showcasing the performance of all-electric SUVs in extreme conditions.

Chip Ganassi is a fixture in the auto racing industry for more than 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative team owners in the world. Sycamore Entertainment and SEGI.TV will leverage the world-wide recognition of the CGR Race Team and its presence in this highly anticipated race series.

FOX Sports will broadcast Extreme E in North America, and the series will be broadcast worldwide by: BBC (UK), Discovery (Europe), FOX Sports (United States, Canada and the Caribbean), FOX Sports Asia (Southeast Asia), FOX Sports Australia, Mediaset (Italy), Sony India (Indian subcontinent), TVNZ (New Zealand), RTM (Malaysia), Dubai Sports (Middle East), RDS (Canada), China Sports Zhibo.tv (China), RTL 7 (The Netherlands), ORF (Austria), ESPN (Latin America), ESPN Africa and StarTimes (Africa), Saran Media Group (Turkey), Arena Sport TV (Balkans) and BTRC (Belarus). All marketing materials, team uniforms, interviews, live content, exclusive content and the highly visible vehicle livery will showcase SEGI.TV in every broadcast, social media post and television coverage during the season and beyond. This exposure gives SEGI.TV the platform to reach a wide audience, attract domestic and international viewers as we engage and tell our stories.

“I am very happy to bring a partner to our team like Sycamore Entertainment,” said Team Owner, Chip Ganassi. “They are really trying to be innovative with their new streaming service content and I love that about them. I think that fits well with what we are trying to do with Extreme E. Innovation is one of our core values and when you are innovative I think you become relevant. As a team owner, I need to stay relevant in the industry, but also relevant in the social landscape. That is what I think Sycamore Entertainment, Extreme E and Chip Ganassi Racing all have in common and I couldn’t be happier about this new relationship.”

“I’m extremely excited to participate in this new Extreme E race series and partner with the legendary Chip Ganassi race team,” said CEO of Sycamore Entertainment, Edward Sylvan. “Not only does this partnership allow us to align our core values of diversity, inclusion, equality and sustainability with my love for motor sports, it also provides us the opportunity to create exclusive content, showcase films, TV Series and documentaries on our platform that bring awareness to these important issues.”

SEGI.TV is currently streaming on Roku, and will be available on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Samsung Smart Television in early 2021. The first Extreme E race is in Sharaan, Al-‘Ula, Saudi Arabia on March 20th and 21st of 2021. For more information on Extreme E and the race schedule please click here.

About Sycamore Entertainment Group. (SEGI):

Sycamore Entertainment is a diversified entertainment company that specializes in the acquisition, marketing and worldwide distribution of quality finished feature-length motion pictures. Sycamores’ management team utilizes its long standing relationships to provide market specific publicity, promotion, media buying, theatrical placement and Print and & Advertising financing for theatrical domestic release.

About SEGI.TV:

SEGI.TV is a new free streaming experience from Sycamore Entertainment Group that is designed to engage the new culture of diverse audiences and filmmakers, built on the pillars of equality, sustainability, and community. Visit: Segi.tv

About Chip Ganassi Racing:

Chip Ganassi has been a fixture in the auto racing industry for over 30 years and is considered one of the most successful as well as innovative owners the sport has anywhere in the world. Today his teams include four cars in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, two cars in the NASCAR Cup Series and one car in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Extreme E. Overall, his teams have 20 championships and more than 225 victories, including four Indianapolis 500s, a Daytona 500, a Brickyard 400, eight Rolex 24 At Daytonas, the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ganassi boasts state-of-the-art race shop facilities in Indianapolis, and Concord, N.C., with a corporate office in Pittsburgh.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbour Statement This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties related to events dependent on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Sycamore Films actual results in future periods to differ materially from results expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to obtain rights to distribute and market films, product availability; demand and market competition, and access to capital markets. For a more complete discussion of the risks to which Sycamore Films is subject to please see our filings with the SEC, including our Current Report on Form 8-K filed May 21, 2010 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter 2010. You should independently investigate and fully understand all risks before making investment decisions.