Wheel & Tire Fitment | Stock 2021 F150

AmericanTrucks Tests 3 Combinations in New Episode of “The Haul”

PAOLI, Pa. (December 22, 2020) – Aftermarket parts e-retailer, AmericanTrucks (AT), rolls out another episode of “The Haul” YouTube video series featuring a brand new 2021 F150. AT host, Justin Dugan test-fits 3 different wheel and tire combos that don’t involve suspension mods. The video narrows down the options when it comes to wheel and tire fitment on the latest version of Ford’s most popular selling pickup truck.

The 2021 F150 comes with standard 33” tires (on most models) and a reshaped fender area allowing for a slightly wider track width. With this in mind, Justin begins with his first wheel and tire combination to find out what fits and what doesn’t. He starts things off by pairing the 33” tires with a more aggressive offset and tire width. With the second set, he steps it up with a 34.5” tire combined with a 34mm offset. The third set goes big in terms of tire size, width, and offset. Viewers will learn which options work best, taking the guesswork out of shopping for F150 wheels and tires.

AT’s “The Haul” YouTube video series supports late model F150 owners with information, reviews, and installation know-how. The latest episode tackles wheel and tire fitment for the all-new 2021 F150. With the new year upon us, AT plans to release fresh 2021 content in the weeks ahead. Viewers are encouraged to subscribe to their YouTube channel to stay on top of new episodes as they are released.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/f150-content-videos-2021.html

