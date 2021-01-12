A revision to the 2021 Formula One schedule

Two months before its start, the 2021 Formula One season has undergone changes to its schedule amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

With a revised schedule, the 2021 F1 season will commence at Bahrain International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28. The Australian Grand Prix at Melbourne’s Albert Park Circuit, which was scheduled to host the season opener on March 21, will become the antepenultimate event of the season on November 21 followed by the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Street Circuit on December 5 and the season-finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12.

Following the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari will return to the schedule and serve as the second event of the 2021 season on April 18. The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was featured on the revised 2020 schedule, which included a practice session on Saturday, October 31, and the main event on Sunday, November 1.

Finally, the Chinese Grand Prix at Shanghai International Circuit, which was slated to occur on April 11, will not occur due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Discussions to have the Chinese Grand Prix return to the schedule in the near future are ongoing.

Currently, the 2021 Formula One schedule features a record 23 Grand Prix events, with a Grand Prix event on May 2 to be determined. All events, including the revisions, have to receive approval from the World Motor Sport Council.