RSS Racing fielding Fords for 2021 NASCAR season

With a new season of NASCAR competition a month away, RSS Racing will be changing manufacturers from Chevrolet to Ford for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. With the manufacturer change, RSS Racing will be powered by Roush Yates engines. Remaining as a full-time driver of the team’s No. 39 Ford Mustang is Ryan Sieg, who will receive full sponsorship support from CMR Construction and Roofing.

The 2021 Xfinity Series season will mark Sieg’s first full-time campaign in Fords following seven full-time seasons competing in Chevrolets. Through 2020, Sieg has made 235 career starts in the Xfinity Series while recording 12 top-five results, 32 top-10 results, 129 laps led and an average result of 18.2.

“I would like to thank Chevrolet and ECR for a great run, but it was time for something new.” Sieg stated. “We are a small family owned race team so to have this opportunity to align ourselves with Roush Yates and Ford it is truly incredible.”

Sieg and RSS Racing are coming off a career-best 2020 season, where the Tucker, Georgia, native recorded a career-best second-place result at Talladega Superspeedway in October, two stage victories, seven top-five results, 11 top-10 results, 103 laps led and an average result of 15.5. In addition, Sieg made the 2020 Xfinity Series Playoffs and went on to finish in 10th place in the final standings.

Throughout the 2020 Xfinity Series season, seven different competitors competed for RSS Racing, with Ryan Sieg competing as a full-time driver of the No. 39 Chevrolet while five others competed in the No. 93 Chevrolet (Joey Gase, Jeff Green, C.J. McLaughlin, Josh Reaume and Myatt Snider). In addition, the No. 38 RSS Racing Chevrolet was fielded for select events (Ross Chastain and Jeff Green). Of the 33-race schedule, Sieg and Myatt Snider recorded a total of 14 top-10 results for the team.

Sieg and RSS Racing will embark on their first full-time season with Ford in the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13, at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.