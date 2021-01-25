Harrison Contracting Joins the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype Effort in 2021

Daytona Beach, Fla. (January 25, 2021) – Wayne Taylor Racing and Harrison Contracting announced today the expansion of their multi-year partnership to include the internationally recognized motorsports organization’s championship winning Daytona Prototype International program.

Best known for their bright red No. 25 Lamborghini Super Trofeo driven by Ashton Harrison in the North America LST series, the Harrison Contracting circular crest will now also be proudly displayed on the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 driven by 2020 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Champions Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves, 2020 European Le Mans and WEC Champion Filipe Albuquerque and 2016 Indy 500 winner Alexander Rossi as they attempt to secure the team’s third Rolex 24 win in as many years later this month.

“I am incredibly excited to extend the partnership with Harrison Contracting throughout the entire Wayne Taylor Racing business in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo series and as an associate partner with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-05 Daytona Prototype effort,” said team owner, Wayne Taylor. “Bill, Ashton, Sean, and everyone at Harrison Contracting are extremely professional and mirror the passion of motorsports that we have at Wayne Taylor Racing. This is a perfect fit for both our companies as we already have a strong foundation and a partnership that I am very eager to continue to grow for many years to come. I can’t wait for the 2021 season to start and captivate on an outstanding partnership.”

Celebrating over 25 years in the commercial painting and facility maintenance business, Harrison Contracting has been providing services nationwide across industry segments including; major retail and industrial chains, new commercial construction, multi-family, hospitality, restaurant, and many others. As a respected painting contractor nationwide, Harrison Contracting’s culture of “Rely On Red” (Reliable, Experienced, Diligent) is a key reason such corporate giants as The Home Depot, WalMart, Publix, Advanced Auto Parts and others rely on the company’s experience and attention to detail for their most demanding jobs.

“I’ve been a racing fan for over 30 years,” said Bill Harrison, President of Harrison Contracting. “Following racing the way that I have, I’ve known about WTR and their reputation. Having this chance to work together on the racing program while developing our business is really exciting. Over the past two years, Travis, Krista, and Wayne at WTR have helped grow Ashton’s capabilities as a driver, and also our HCC business opportunities! Extending this relationship with WTR into the Konica Minolta No. 10 Prototype is a great fit with our business model and growth objectives, and I really feel that our partnership over the coming years will enable Harrison Contracting to provide our services to teams with companies who are likewise part of this racing.”

The 2021 IMSA WeatherTech Championship season kicks off this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway at the Roar Before the 24 test event, January 22 – 24, followed by the iconic endurance classic, the Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, Saturday and Sunday, January 30th and 31st.



ABOUT HARRISON CONTRACTING

Harrison Contracting Company, Inc. (HCC) is a commercial painting and facility maintenance contracting company headquartered in Villa Rica, GA with divisional offices in Florida and Texas. HCC provides repainting/reimaging and facility maintenance services nationwide, and new construction painting across the southeastern US. At HCC, red is more than the company color, its culture. RED stands for Reliable, Experienced, and Diligent, and is the cornerstone for all we do. We are more than just your painter; we are your partner.