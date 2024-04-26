U.S. military members, including Miss America 2024 and four combat aviation veterans, honored as dignitaries for Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 28

Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, to serve as honorary pace car official.

Four combat aviation veterans to serve as grand marshals for Dover’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race.

DOVER, Del. (April 26, 2024) – Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024, is among the dignitaries to be honored before the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28.

Marsh will serve as the honorary pace car official for the 106th NASCAR Cup Series event in the Monster Mile’s history. Marsh is also scheduled to make an 11:15 a.m. appearance at the Monster Monument in Victory Plaza on Sunday.

Serving as grand marshals for the event are four combat aviation veterans: Air Force Maj. (Ret.) Elester “Hollywood” Latham; Navy Lt. (Ret.) Jim “Zeke” Lloyd; Navy Cmdr. (Ret.) Jack “Razor” Gillett; Navy Lt. (Ret.) Bill “Offender” Moir.

The four pilots, who will give the command to America’s best drivers to start their engines, are featured in the new Xfinity short film “The Aviators,” which honors the enduring bonds forged among those that keep our country safe.

Through the pilots’ shared experiences, “The Aviators” celebrates a pioneering generation of military aviators while showcasing the power of technology in fostering meaningful connections across generations.

Other VIPs scheduled to attend the April 26-28 NASCAR weekend at The World’s Fastest One-Mile Oval include:

General Jim Slife, Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force

Richard Petty, 2010 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee (200 Cup Series wins, seven Cup Series championships) and seven-time Dover winner

Dale Inman, 2012 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and eight Cup Series championships

Donnie Allison, 2024 NASCAR Hall Of Fame Inductee and member of the famed “Alabama Gang”

Brandon Graham, a Super Bowl champion, Pro Bowl defensive end with the Philadelphia Eagles

Alvin Kamara, a five-time Pro Bowl running back with the New Orleans Saints and NASCAR’s growth & engagement advisor

Petty (Noon), Kamara and Graham (12:15 p.m.) are also scheduled to make pre-race appearances at the Monster Monument on Sunday. See a full list of appearance times and event schedules at https://www.dovermotorspeedway.com/fans/fan-zone/.

See a full list of planned race weekend dignitaries below:

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series Race

Welcoming Remarks: Mike Tatoian, president/general manager, Dover Motor Speedway; Adam Keiser, senior communications and content specialist, General Tire

Presentation of Colors: Delaware National Guard Joint Color Guard

Invocation: Delaware National Guard Chaplain William Guy

National Anthem: Tech. Sgt. Jovon Newman, Delaware Air National Guard

Grand Marshal: Justin Bennett, on behalf of General Tire

Honorary Starter: Tori Farley, on behalf of General Tire

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Race

Welcoming Remarks: Mike Tatoian, president/general manager, Dover Motor Speedway; Dan O’Toole, BetRivers Online Casino and Sportsbook Ambassador

Presentation of Colors: Caesar Rodney High School (Camden, Del.) Air Force JROTC Color Guard

Invocation: 1st. Lt. Ronald Gogan, chaplain, Dover Air Force Base

National Anthem: Airman First Class Nolan Kuhn, representing the Dover Air Force Base Eagle Choir

Grand Marshal: Dan O’Toole, BetRivers Online Casino and Sportsbook Ambassador

Flyover: Dover Air Force Base, C-17.

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Welcoming Remarks: Mike Tatoian, president/general manager, Dover Motor Speedway; Tom O’Neil executive vice president and CEO, The Wurth Group in North America.

Presentation of Colors: 436th Airlift Wing Honor Guard, Dover Air Force Base

Invocation: Chaplain Dan Schafer, Calvary Assembly of God, Hightstown, N.J.

National Anthem: U.S. Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps

Grand Marshals: Air Force Major (Ret.) Elester “Hollywood” Latham; Navy Lt. (Ret.) Jim “Zeke” Lloyd; Navy Cmdr. (Ret.) Jack “Razor” Gillett; Navy Lt. (Ret.) Bill “Offender” Moir

Honorary Pace Car Official: Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024

Flyover: Maryland National Guard, A-10s

Honorary Starter: Mr. Benjamin Wurth, deputy chairman of the supervisory board of the Würth Group

The Monster Mile’s race schedule this week includes:

Friday, April 26: General Tire 150 ARCA Menards Series race (5 p.m., FS2)

Saturday, April 27: BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race (1:30 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. 2024 marks 55 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

