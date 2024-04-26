Zachary Tinkle Named Recipient of 2023 General Tire Spirit Award

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (April 26, 2024) – The 2023 General Tire Spirit Award will be presented to ARCA Menards Series East driver, and one of the most well-liked personalities in the garage area, Zachary Tinkle. The award will be presented to the Speedway, Indiana native during the ARCA Menards Series/ARCA Menards Series East combination race at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, April 26.

Tinkle will receive a unique commemorative General Tire helmet and a check for $2,500. A second check, also for $2,500, will be presented to Moose’s March, a pet charity of Zachary’s choosing.

“We have enjoyed watching Zachary’s career blossom over the course of the last three years in the ARCA Menards Series platform,” said Adam Keiser, content specialist for General Tire. “Zachary has proven to be extremely competitive on the racetrack despite racing with a budget a fraction of the bigger teams, and he has created relationships with virtually everyone in the garage area. You know when you bump into Zachary, you’ll be greeted with a huge smile and a firm handshake.

“We couldn’t think of a better recipient for the General Tire Spirit Award in 2023. We’d like to pass along our congratulations to Zachary and his entire team on an impressive season, and we wish them the best in 2024.”

Tinkle, driving for 1995 ARCA Menards Series national champion Andy Hillenburg’s Fast Track High Performance Racing Team, scored four top-ten finishes in the ARCA Menards Series East in 2023, with two sixth-place finishes at ultra-fast mile at Dover and the tight quarter-mile bullring at Flat Rock Speedway. Perhaps more impressive, he never finished lower than 13th in the four combination races with the ARCA Menards Series, including an eleventh-place finish at Iowa Speedway.

Tinkle, whose team was led by 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship-winning crew chief Todd Parrott, finished fourth in the final ARCA Menards East standings.

The General Tire Spirit Award is presented annually to a recipient who displays dedication to and support of ARCA, is uplifting by example, and by such actions earns the respect of the community, displays perseverance in the face of adversity, and maintains a supportive, helpful, and positive attitude even under duress.

Previous winners of the General Tire Spirit Award include Darrell Basham, Jack Bowsher, Andy Hillenburg, Kerry Scherer, Bill Kimmel, Brad Smith, and in 2023, Bob Bruncati. Now retired, Bruncati – a member of the West Coast Stock Car Motorsports Hall of Fame – earned four ARCA Menards Series West championships with drivers Jason Bowles (2009), Derek Thorn (2013, 2018) and Jake Drew (2022).

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization administers more than 100 events annually, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

For over 100 years General Tire has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire is a proud supporter of Major League Fishing, The ARCA Menards Series, Team Lucas, ROUSH Performance, Expedition Overland, a2aExpedition, Zero One Odyssey, and Jeep Jamboree USA. Team GT supports: Speed Freaks Radio, The Jim Beaver Show, Hailie Deegan, Natalie Eva Marie, Gas Monkey Garage, Skeet Reese, Edwin Evers, Mark Rose, Ott DeFoe, Andy Montgomery, Alton Jones Jr., and Britt Myers.