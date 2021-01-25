RISI COMPETIZIONE BACK IN EARNEST FOR 2021 ROLEX 24 AT DAYTONA

Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM No. 62:

James Calado (GBR)

Alessandro Pier Guidi (ITA)

Davide Rigon (ITA)

Jules Gounon (FRA)

(Houston, Texas, January 25, 2021)…The No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari team from Houston, Texas participated with all four drivers in this past weekend’s Roar Before the 24 activities at Daytona International Speedway. The event was the start of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season and the official test days for the upcoming Rolex 24 At Daytona, January 28-31.

The Risi Competizione team cycled through all their Ferrari drivers, Brit James Calado, Italians Alessandro Pier Guidi and Davide Rigon, and Frenchman Jules Gounon, with Calado and Pier Guidi taking on the 100-minute qualifying race duties on Sunday. In the new IMSA format, the finishing spot in the qualifying race set the grid for the race and add points to top qualifiers. The No. 62 Ferrari is now slated to start from the fourth position in the GTLM class and 21st on the grid at the 3.56-mile (5.73 km), 12-turn Daytona speedway road course.

The Risi Ferrari is the only Ferrari 488 GTE in the GTLM class and one of six class entries in the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona running. There are two GTD-class Ferrari 488 GT3s and currently a total of 48 cars entered for this 59th annual twice-around-the-clock endurance race.

Team owner Giuseppe Risi has long sought a GTLM class victory at the Daytona 24-hour race as he makes his 20th Risi Competizione entry at the Florida circuit for the endurance classic this year. With three second-place finishes (1999, 2003, 2019) and a third-place finish in 2017, his drivers and team are earnestly determined to bring that elusive win to him.

Calado will be starting his sixth Rolex 24 race, five of those with Risi and three finishes in the Top 5. Pier Guidi will be making his eighth Daytona 24-hour appearance and captured the victory in 2014. Rigon will also be making his eighth Rolex appearance and sixth time with the Risi team. This year marks Gounon’s third Rolex 24 run, both previous in the GTD class including a second-place finish in 2017, and 2021 is his first with Risi. He has two 24 Hours of le Mans appearances with Risi Competizione in 2019 and 2020.

Rick Mayer, Risi Competizione Race Engineer:

How did the Roar weekend go and what will the team be working on to prep for the race next weekend?

“All the drivers got up to speed and the weather cooperated. The car seems to be well-balanced. We went through our test plan and checked every box. We just hope we can get a little more power for the race so we can be competitive.”

Jules Gounon joined the trio of Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers. How did that go?

“Jules did fantastic. The factory drivers accepted him and helped him learn. He’s been quick every session. I think everyone is on pace. There’s no weak links here and we’re happy to have him.”

You’ve had Gounon on the Le Mans 24 driver line-up the past couple of years. What made him a selection to join Risi at Daytona this year?

“He did such a good job for us at Le Mans and he’s such a good team player, and so easy to work with that we thought he’d be perfect for Daytona.”

How important is winning and competing at the 24 Hours of Daytona to Giuseppe Risi and the Risi team?

“Giuseppe is undoubtedly very interested in winning at Daytona. We’ve been second here a few times but never won it in GT. It’s an important milestone that Giuseppe would like to have.”

James Calado, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM:

You just completed the Roar Before the 24. Share how you think things look and are shaping up for next weekend’s 24-hour race?

“We participated in the Roar and all managed to get a few laps in so everything seems good. The car is behaving quite well and we’re happy with the balance. The new format was quite enjoyable. We pushed to the absolute limit, so the car was at its maximum, and I think the others have a lot more in hand, so I’m not sure about the race. It’s good to be back here in Daytona. Obviously, without the fans it’s a shame. We’re looking forward to the race. It’s obviously a long one, first race of the year.”

You’re returning to the Risi team for the fifth year for the Rolex 24 and are part of a stellar line-up. Tell us about your teammates and working with the Risi team again.

“Like every year, it’s always a pleasure to come back to Daytona with Risi. It’s always our first race of the season so it’s nice to be in America, especially with guys I’ve driven with for many years now and we’ve got a nice bit of experience under our belts. Let’s hope we can get a good result.”

Alessandro Pier Guidi, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM:

You’re back with Risi at Daytona for the 4th time. Share your thoughts on returning and how things look after this past weekend’s Roar activities.

“It’s always nice to be here at Daytona and the start of a new season. Risi is a historic team and very strong. We have a good line-up so it’s always good to be here. We look forward to having a good result next week.”

You’ve got a new co-driver this year with Jules Gounon. How has he done working with you and the other Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers this week?

“It’s gone well so far. I knew him before but I never drove with him on a team. He’s doing very well. I know he’s quick, he’s available, and I expect good results from him. I obviously know the other guys very well so let’s see how we do.”

How does the GTLM competition look this year?

“Even if there are a few less cars, it doesn’t mean the level is lower. Sometimes the level of the competition is not made by the number of the cars, but by the level of the cars, and all the cars are strong and the competition level is very high again this year.”

Davide Rigon, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM:

You are back for your sixth time at the Rolex 24 with Risi. What is special about working with Mr. Risi and the team?

“It’s amazing to be back with this team that is like a family. The passion you feel when you are working with everyone is amazing and very special. I really hope we put together a very good result. Personally, I have prepared very well for this race and after some laps at the Roar we were pretty happy. We want to keep working like this and we hope to end up in the top position, so let’s push!

Talk about the line-up with your fellow Competizioni GT drivers and the additional of Gounon.

“I know James and Ale very well, so no problem working with them. I had an opportunity to do some laps and driver change with Jules and actually he’s a very clever guy and I like him. Hopefully, we have a very good line up and I’m happy to be part of it. I think we just need to stay out of trouble but as a driver line-up I think we are in good shape.

How does the GTLM field look this year and what should you be mindful of at the wheel and what should fans watch for?

“GTLM is a very strong class like every year. Even with six cars this time it will be very tight, like always. We just want to look forward and do our best with the team and the car. We will fully concentrate on that. I think GTLM is the best GT class at the moment so to win with this car would always be amazing. Hopefully the fans support us.”

Jules Gounon, driver No. 62 Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTLM:

Welcome back to the Risi team and for your first time with them for the Daytona 24. Tell us about getting the call to be asked to drive the Rolex 24 with Risi for this year and how that felt?

“I feel very proud and privileged to be able to drive for the Risi team again. To be honest, every time I have seen the name Giuseppe Risi calling my phone, it has always been good news. This one was another good one because he called me when I was at Paul Ricard in the last race of the GT World Challenge. He said, ’Hi Jules, I hope you’re doing good. Would you like to drive for me and my team with three Ferrari factory drivers?’ and I was like, ‘Oh, hell yes!’, so that was one of the best calls from 2020 and I’m feeling really good to be part of the Roar and the race with Risi.”

This is your first time working with the three Ferrari Competizioni GT drivers (Calado, Pier Guidi, Rigon). How has that been and what have you been learning?

“We have been fighting a lot, especially with Alessandro, Davide and James in GT World Challenge Europe the last few years so we know each other, but this is the first time we are actually working together toward a singular target, which is winning the Daytona 24-hour race together. It’s been really great and I’m learning every single trick they can tell me to go quicker in the Ferrari to try to help them as much as possible. I think we are forming a great team and a great line-up and hopefully we will have a good result at the end.”

This is just your third time to Daytona. What do you think is the most challenging part of the circuit and what do you like best?

“I finished second in 2017, missing the victory by two-tenths in the Audi in the GTD class so I really want to have a revenge on that. I love this track, I love the atmosphere, even if it’s a bit different this year as we have no fans. But Daytona is a very powerful word and meaning in world racing and I would really love to be able to win with this team and with Giuseppe Risi, who gave me my first chance at Le Mans. I will always be grateful about that to Giuseppe. I’m really looking forward to the race. The Roar has been great and I feel like home every time I’m driving with the team. The guys are so passionate, the mechanics are doing a fantastic job, Rick Mayer, our engineer, is also doing a great job, and everyone on the team is amazing.”

Three practice sessions take place Thursday, January 28, 11:05-12:05 AM, 3:35-4:35 PM for DPi and GTLM class only and night practice from 7:15-9:00 PM. Friday will feature a practice session for one hour, starting at 11:20 AM. The race starts at 1:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 25 and runs for 24 hours.

Tune-In Information:

NBC carries live network coverage of the Rolex 24 At Daytona beginning at 3:40 PM on Saturday, Jan. 30, in America and is broadcast across several NBC channels, including NBC, NBCSN, the NBC Sports App and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

Rolex 24 At Daytona Broadcast Schedule:

Saturday, January 30:

3:30 PM ET on NBC; then 5:00 PM ET on NBCSN

Sunday, January 31st:

1:00 – 3:00 AM ET on NBCSN and 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM ET on NBCSN; Final 2:00-4:00 PM on NBC.

IMSA Radio will have live coverage throughout the weekend on

RadioLeMans.com and SiriusXM Radio. Also see imsa.com for live timing and scoring.

For more information, please go to www.risicompetizione.com and follow us on Facebook/RisiCompetizione and Twitter @RisiComp and on Instagram/RisiComp.