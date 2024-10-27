RCR NXS Race Recap: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Strong Fourth-Place Finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finish: 4th

Start: 14th

Points: 6th

“We had a fast Whelen Chevrolet today at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Crew chief Danny Stockman made great adjustments to keep up with the track all race long, and our pit crew was solid – especially late in the race when they gained spots on pit road and we restarted second. We lacked rear grip during the long green flag run to the end, and after the round of green flag pit stops, we knew we had to make up as much time as possible leaving pit road. After I saw my teammate, Austin Hill, win both stages from the bottom line, I knew where I needed to run at the end. We didn’t have enough at the end to catch those guys. We couldn’t get the top line to work like I needed it to, so I know what needs to be worked on before we come back here next year. Congratulations to the No. 21 team and everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines on their win and locking into the final four at Phoenix Raceway. I’m confident that our team will bring a fast Chevrolet to Martinsville Speedway next week, and hopefully our No. 2 team can lock in as well.” -Jesse Love

Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team Win at Homestead-Miami Speedway to Advance to the Championship 4

Finish: 1st

Start: 16th

Points: 3rd

“We have worked so hard to be in this position. A lot of people doubt me, but I wake up every day to prove everyone wrong that I deserve to be here and race for a championship. This No. 21 team deserves this moment as much as I do. They work their tails off day in and day out. They gave me a heck of a Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet today. I didn’t have to run the wall and could run wherever I needed to. We only had one bad run at the start of Stage 3 with the car being so loose. I can honestly say I’ve never cried after winning a race, and I couldn’t get my emotions under control going into Turn 1 after taking the checkered. I’m not sure folks will understand the amount of hard work and dedication that went into this, and what it means to me and my family. The pit crew was on it as normal today and I knew when we got off pit road within distance of the No. 00, I just had to go to work without burning my right rear up. As soon as I saw the No. 00 start backing up to me, I knew it was game on. To be able to be in the final four and race for championship is amazing. There are no words to describe the feeling.” -Austin Hill