Car Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Vehicle In Running Order

The most important factors in a motor vehicle’s life are engine health and fuel economy. While there are many car care tips available, not all of them can help car owners spot potential problems and prevent irreparable damage. Below are some tips and things to keep an eye out for to make sure your car is always in working order and safe from breakdowns.

Don’t Go Over The Octane Rating

High-octane fuel packs more power. However, this mainly caters to engines that run on extremely high compression ratios, such as sports cars. These cars require high-octane fuel to prevent combustion in their specially-built engines. Unless specified by the automaker, don’t load premium gasoline to your car because the engine doesn’t need it and may cause unnecessary issues.

Blow Your Tires Up

Proper tire maintenance not only ensures your safety on the road but also helps your car’s fuel economy. Under-inflated tires waste more fuel because they have higher rolling resistance that overtax the engine. Ideally, you should rotate your tires every 5,000 miles to prevent them from wearing out. You can always check the automaker’s manual for the recommended pressure for front and rear tires. It will also tell you when to rotate, balance, and align your tires according to the mileage.

Don’t Wear Out Your Drive Belts

Drive belts transfer mechanical power from the engine to other parts and accessories for your car to run. These belts are typically made of materials that easily degrade such as polymer or rubber. Thus, it’s crucial to always check for hairline cracks or signs of wear on your timing belt, serpentine belt, and V-belt every 50,000 miles at the very least.

When these belts lose integrity, your car will be at risk of an engine breakdown which will require intensive rebuilding or even replacement.

Replenish Fluids

If you hear loud noises coming from your car, it’s your engine telling you that you need to replenish the oil. Your engine has many mechanical parts that brush against each other when your car runs. This creates friction and builds up heat that cause loud noises. Oil is very important in your car’s life because it lubricates the motor and disperses heat. When the oil level drops, there is greater strain on the moving parts and the engine runs hotter, which could lead to bigger problems.

Other fluids that you should always keep at recommended levels include the radiator coolant, brake fluid, power steering fluid, and transmission fluid.

Watch Out For Sludge

Apart from checking the oil levels, you should also check the color. Engine oil should always be amber-colored. If you see some dark-colored greasy deposits, it’s an indication of sludge. Sludge is a petroleum byproduct that forms when engine oil thickens or oxidizes. It’s one of the worst enemies a motor vehicle could have as it blocks oil lubrication, clogs the engine, and causes it to breakdown. Changing the engine oil at intervals recommended by your automaker can reduce sludge build-up.