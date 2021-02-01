WTR Takes Third Straight Rolex 24 Win

Fierce fight to the finish as Justice Brothers Factory Squad Continues Streak

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (1 February 2021) – Justice Brothers rode with Wayne Taylor Racing to the overall victory for the third-consecutive year Sunday in the Rolex 24 At Daytona, co-sponsoring the winning No. 10 Acura ARX-05.

This was the ninth-straight year that the Justice Brothers sponsored Wayne Taylor Racing, which won the event in 2017 and then again taking victory the past three years. On Sunday, team regulars Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque – joined by Indy 500 winners Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi – took a thrilling victory, prevailing in a final-hour shootout.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment from the whole team,” said (Ricky) Taylor. “To bring together a new manufacturer and team relationship and start off with such success at the most difficult race of the year, it puts an emphasis on what a talented group of people we have here. I’m really proud of my Dad especially, for the team he has put together as he works really hard. As a son, I am very proud, and as a team member, everyone pushed their hardest and all the effort that went in over the very brief off season was just a full team effort and executed to perfection.”

Justice Brothers also sponsored the fourth-place No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura of Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron, Olivier Pla and A.J. Allmendinger.

The California-based manufacturer of automotive products has continued to expand its presence in sports car racing, and the roster of strong programs at the 24 underscored that growth.

The No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac of Loic Duval, Tristan Vautier and Sebastien Bourdais was a leading contender before being taken out by a GTD Porsche midway through the event. They came back after repairs to finished seventh in the lead DPi category. Justice Brothers sponsored that team’s Prototype Challenge class triumph in the 2016 edition of the 24.

Justice Brothers also sponsored Performance Tech Motorsports for the fifth year. The team finished fifth in the new LMP3 category, with drivers Cameron Cassels, Ayrton Ori, Mateo Llarena and Rasmus Lindh. Performance Tech won the PC class in 2017, and despite having a promising start to the race, was in fightback mode all the way to the finish after suffering contact early in the event.

“We started this race with every expectation of being a part of the fight for the win,” said team owner Brent O’Neill. “I told my guys to keep it clean and consistent which is exactly what they were doing when a GTLM took Cameron out in hour two. The crew repaired the car and got it back on track in record time and didn’t miss a step from there. I’m really proud. Once again, the team was tested, and once again, we came out on the other side better than anyone expected.”

Given its long history in Indy car, midget, drag racing and stock cars, the family is not new to sports car racing. Justice Brothers has sponsored sports car teams since Post World War II.

Brothers Ed, Gus and Zeke Justice founded the Justice Brothers Race Car Repair and Fabrication shop in California in 1946. Two years later, they relocated to Jacksonville, Florida, becoming a major distributor of another oil additive companies products. The family returned to California in 1956, and began developing its own brand of quality automotive products, 2 years later.

Connect with us on:

Facebook: JusticeBrothersInc

Twitter: @JusticeBrosInc

Instagram: justicebros

About Justice Brothers:

Justice Brothers, Inc. is a manufacturer and worldwide distributor of over 100 car care products, fleet, farm, and industrial lubricants and cleaners. Since their beginnings in the additive industry, the Justice Brothers Corporation has been an innovator in the development of new and better products to solve problems in the automotive service industry. During their over 85 years in the automotive industry, Justice Brothers has built a large and loyal customer base that encompasses quick lubes, dealerships, and independent auto stores.