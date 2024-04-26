TPC Racing’s Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Trio Ready to Battle at Barber Motorsports Park

Chloe Chambers Returns to Site of Her Winning Debut Last Year at Barber Motorsports Park with TPC Racing Guest Driving the No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Shaun McKaigue Ready to Build on Fourth-Place Masters Class Finish at Sebring in the No. 34 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

Masters Class Driver Tom Kerr Set to Gain More Experience in His New No. 74 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (April 26, 2024) – TPC Racing’s trio Porsche Caymans returns to Porsche Sprint Challenge North America action this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park, with returning guest driver Chloe Chambers joining Shaun McKaigue and Tom Kerr in the Cayman feature race running in support of the IndyCar Series event.

The pair of 35-minute sprint races will be run at 12:35 p.m. CDT on Saturday, April 27 and at 3:15 p.m. CDT on Sunday, April 28. Both races can be seen live on the Series YouTube page YouTube.com/@porschesprintchallengena.

Chambers led the Cayman Pro-Am series in wins a season ago as a TPC Racing driver, and returns to the No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport at Barber Motorsports Park. Though she scored seven wins in last year’s Championship, she missed the season opening doubleheader and was unable to compete for the points title, Her contribution, along with Tillman Schmid and Evan Hinkle, boosted TPC Racing to the Team Championship. Schmid and Hinkle are sharing duties in the Monoflo International Porsche Cayman during the 2024 season, but are unable to compete this weekend. Schmid had a pair of podium finishes at Sebring in the No. 77 car to open the season.

Barber Motorsports Park marks a return to the track that began last year’s run for Chambers. At that event, Chambers swept both race pole positions, led every lap, and took wins to kick off her season.

McKaigue and Kerr each return to the Masters Class in the same race group. McKaigue made a one-off start for TPC Racing at Barber Motorsports Park a season ago to pave the way for the full-season effort this year. In that appearance, he landed on the podium with a second-place finish in what was then called the “Am” class and was sixth overall. He enters this weekend seventh in the Masters class points after a run at Sebring in the opener that included a fourth-place finish. He’ll continue to drive the No. 34 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport this weekend at Barber Motorsports Park.

Kerr worked closely with the TPC Racing team and crew to overcome pre-season mechanical issues in a brand-new No. 74 TPC Racing Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport that lingered into the season opener at Sebring. Despite losing track time at the onset of the Sebring event, Kerr rebounded for a top-10 finish in Masters on Sunday, improving six places from his starting position and taking the checkered flag one spot higher than his 11th place run on Saturday. He’ll be at full strength this weekend at Barber.

TPC Racing and the entire Porsche Sprint Challenge Cayman field will begin the weekend today with one hour of practice in two sessions during the day. That’s followed by qualifying at 7:45 a.m. CDT on Saturday. Saturday’s race begins at 12:35 p.m. CDT, with Sunday’s race at 3:15 p.m. CDT immediately following the IndyCar Series race.

Harris Levitas, TPC Racing Director of Race Operations: “We’re really excited to go into the Barber weekend. The TPC Racing team has done a lot of work to prepare all of the Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport cars for Barber. We did a test earlier in the year there so we do have some knowledge and I think that will help us. It’s great to have Chloe Chambers back in the Monoflo International entry, and we’re excited to have Shaun McKaigue and Tom Kerr back for Barber. All three have been there before. Based on what we learned last year and at the test this year, we won both the races there last year and we hope to continue that this weekend.”

Chloe Chambers, Driver, No. 77 Monoflo International Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport: “I was pretty surprised to get the call from Monoflo International to do this race but was so excited to be given the opportunity. It’s like a repeat of last year since I’ll be coming into the series for the Barber round. I love this track, and it’s super cool to be racing on the IndyCar weekend as well, so the fans and atmosphere are just so amazing. I’m looking to have a fun weekend before heading to Miami for the second round of F1 Academy, but I’m still looking for some wins, similarly to last year. It’s a new car for me, so I’ll have to work hard during our two practice sessions to figure it all out. Luckily, I’ve spoken to Evan and Tillman and know sort of what to expect, but it’ll definitely be a challenge. I also haven’t raced a lot of the drivers in the series, so learning their styles and habits will be new for me as well. Nonetheless, I can’t wait to be back working with TPC Racing and Monoflo International, and will be giving it my best for them this weekend!”

About TPC Racing: TPC Racing is the Mid-Atlantic’s premier maintenance, service, tuning and modification center dedicated solely to Porsche sportscars. TPC Racing specializes in R&D and sales of high-performance modifications for Porsche sports cars and race cars, offering a wide range of vehicle upgrades. Best known for a line of forced induction solutions for the Porsche 911, Cayman and Boxster, a long-time focus on only one make, Porsche, has enabled TPC Racing to become experts in Porsche service, tuning, and racing. In 2000, TPC Racing began entering races under its own banner, scoring an SGS-class Championship in 2004 in the Grand-American Rolex Series and was a class winner in the 2006 Rolex 24 At Daytona, and captured the 2013 and 2016 IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge USA Gold Cup Championships. More information can be found at www.TPCRacing.com.