Young’s Motorsports Dover Motor Speedway Xfinity Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway | BetRivers200

Fast Facts

No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Leland Honeyman Jr.

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Camaro

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

2024 Driver Points Position: 19th

2024 Owner Points Position: 21st

Engine: Earnhardt-Childress Racing

Notes of Interest:

Movin’ on Up!: In January, Young’s Motorsports announced it would graduate from the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series to the NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time in 2024 with rising star Leland Honeyman Jr. behind the wheel of the team’s No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro for the entire 33-race season continuing with Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers200 at Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway.

About Leland: The Phoenix, Ariz. native began honing his racing skills at the tender age of two racing Quads. By four years old, he moved into Trophy Karts and then collected three series championships in off-road racing Trophy Karts.

After an instrumental tenure in Go Karts, he moved into the Bandolero competition in 2015 and was crowned a Bandolero National Champion two years later. From there, he moved into Limited Late Models before graduating to the Carolina Pro Late Model Series division in 2021, where he earned championship-runner-up honors and picked up an astounding victory in the annual Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway Fall Brawl.

Honeyman, 19, returns to the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization, where he ran an impressive ARCA Menards Series East Series campaign, finishing third in the 2022 championship standings.

During the 2023 season, he made eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, highlighted by a 21st-place finish at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Road Course.

All-Aboard!: For the 10th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season, Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco will partner with the Mooresville, N.C.-based team as the primary partners on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro for the 200-lap race on Saturday afternoon.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings and compressor station buildings.

We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind, so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability coverage that goes above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems continuously raises our standard of excellence and works hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Series Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s BetRivers200 will mark Honeyman’s inaugural Xfinity Series start at the 1.0-mile speedway, one of three concrete tracks on the schedule in 2024.

The 10th race of the Xfinity Series season will also mark his track debut at the “Monster Mile.”

Leland Honeyman Jr. NASCAR Xfinity Career Stats: Entering Dover, Honeyman has 17 career NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit, earning a career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after starting 33rd in the Ag-Pro 300 for Young’s Motorsports in April 2024.

Since 2023, he has carried an average finish of 22.9.

Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway | Ag-Pro 300 Race Recap: In the ninth race of the 2024 Xfinity Series season, Young’s Motorsports and Honeyman searched for another solid finish in the heart of Alabama.

After starting his No. 42 Mezrano Law Firm Chevrolet Camaro 33rd, Honeyman’s steady approach forward would pay off in a big way.

Using patience and working with strong drafting partners, Honeyman found himself inside the top five for a green-white-checkered attempt.

Hoping to pull off an upset, Honeyman contended for the win, but in a chaotic finish, the Xfinity Series rookie settled for fourth at the checkered flag to earn his career-best finish in Xfinity Series competition.

The effort was also a career-best for Young’s Motorsports at one of their best-performing tracks in NASCAR.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeyman Jr. as crew chief of the No. 42 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 107th NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In his previous 106 races, he has four top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.

The season’s 10th race will be his sixth tango in the Diamond State as crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series at Dover Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Dover Motor Speedway.

However, the Mooresville, N.C.-based team has 12 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at the Monster Mile.

The organization posted a team-best 10th-place finish at the track in the 2015 Lucas Oil 200, with team principal Tyler Young at the wheel.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR Xfinity Series History: Since entering the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, the Mooresville, N.C. – based organization has logged nine starts and maintains an average starting position of 27.8 and an average finish of 20.7.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Leland Honeyman Jr., please visit LelandHoneymanRacing.com, like him on Facebook (Leland Honeyman Racing) and follow on Instagram (@lelandhoneymanjr) and X |Twitter (@lelandhoneyman3).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Leland Honeyman Jr. Pre-Race Quote:

On Dover Motor Speedway: “After an amazing weekend at Talladega finishing fourth, I am extremely excited and more confident going into Dover this weekend. I know my Young’s Motorsports crew will put together a fast car, and hopefully, we can deliver another satisfying finish!”

Race Information:

The BetRivers 200 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 10th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., April 27, 2024, from 3:05 p.m. to 3:25 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:35 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., April 28, 2024, shortly after 1:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).