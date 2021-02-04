Collective Approach Provides Turnkey Graphic Solutions For Spire Motorsports

SPIRE MOTORSPORTS PARTNERS WITH GENERAL FORMULATIONS, MUTOH AMERICA AND ROYAL SOVEREIGN

Collective Approach Provides Turnkey Graphic Solutions

CONCORD, N.C. (February 4, 2021) – Spire Motorsports announced today that General Formulations, Mutoh America and Royal Sovereign have combined resources to provide state-of-the-art vinyl wrapping, printing and laminating solutions for the team’s NASCAR Cup Series effort.

General Formulations will expand its NASCAR footprint in 2021 while also incorporating industry partnerships with Mutoh America and Royal Sovereign to provide Spire Motorsports with a comprehensive suite of resources to wrap the team’s Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Camaros, transporters and pit equipment.

“General Formulations is extremely excited to expand our NASCAR footprint as a NASCAR Cup Series team sponsor with Spire Motorsports for the 2021 season,” said Matt Edwards, Product Manager, General Formulations. “Our AutoMark™ high-quality vinyl wrap films will be used to wrap all Spire Motorsports cars and race transporters. We’re looking forward to our new partnership and seeing the General Formulations logo displayed on the team’s cars. We wish the entire team the best of luck in 2021.”

The trio of entities will be featured as co-primary sponsors aboard Spire’s No. 77 Chevrolet with Justin Haley at the controls in March at Phoenix Raceway and later in the year at Michigan International Speedway. All three organizations will also maintain an associate sponsorship presence throughout the season.

Founded in 1953, General Formulations is family owned and headquartered in Sparta, Mich., with more than 450,000 square feet of manufacturing and converting space. General Formulations is a worldwide manufacturer of high quality wide and narrow format digital print, cut and craft and screen and offset pressure-sensitive films for the sign and graphic industries.

Meanwhile, Mutoh America and Royal Sovereign will supply the team with welcome efficiencies, providing printers, cutters and laminators to expedite the printing and car wrapping processes. The forward-looking partnership will allow Spire Motorsports to manage its printing, wrapping and laminating needs entirely in-house.

Mutoh America, Phoenix, Ariz., and Mutoh Industries Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, founded in 1952, is a leading manufacturer of wide- and small-format printers and plotting cutters. Known for their smart printing technologies, Mutoh’s award winning digital equipment is a “go to” brand in the custom vehicle wrap industry.

“We are proud that Spire Motorsports has chosen the Mutoh XpertJet printer and ValueCut cutter as their exclusive solution for wrapping their Nos.7 and 77 cars along with their race transporters for the 2021 NASCAR season,” stated Brian Phipps, President of Mutoh America Inc., “We are excited to have our printers and cutters used in the NASCAR Cup Series by a top-notch team like Spire Motorsports.”

“Royal Sovereign is proud to be part of the Spire Motorsports NASCAR Cup Series Program in 2021 through our joint partnership with Mutoh and General Formulations,” added Carl Hoffman, Royal Sovereign Graphics Director of Sales. “We are honored to be part of a partnership that reflects our dedication to the racing industry. Our Sigmont 65H laminator will be an integral part of this three-way partnership. The Sigmont 65H laminator is designed and engineered to provide everyday convenience to the user specializing in wide format digital print finishing.”

The 2021 season gets underway next weekend with the Great American Race at Daytona International Speedway. The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 will be televised live on FOX, Sunday, February 14, 2021 beginning at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The first of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“We’re both proud and grateful that General Formulations, Mutoh America and Royal Sovereign see the value in Spire Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “From the team’s perspective, it doesn’t take long to realize the benefits of having a turnkey printing and graphics shop in house. We’ve already realized those efficiencies many times over. It’s an exciting time for Spire Motorsports. We can feel the momentum building and the excitement in the shop is palatable.”

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019. The team will field the Nos. 7 and 77 Chevrolet Camaros in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. Over the 2019-2020 seasons, Spire Motorsports logged 72 starts on NASCAR’s senior circuit and provided an entry for multiple drivers.

About General Formulations …

Founded in 1953, General Formulations is family owned and headquartered in Sparta, Mich., with more than 450,000 square feet of manufacturing and converting space. General Formulations is a worldwide manufacturer of high-quality wide and narrow format digital print, cut and craft and screen and offset pressure-sensitive films for the sign and graphic industries. For more information about General Formulations, please visit generalformulations.com.

About Mutoh America …

A leader in the industry for almost 70 years, Mutoh America, Inc. is committed to delivering the highest quality products and services to its customers and partners. We accomplish this by constant improvements and meeting the challenges head on. Our contribution to society is to provide creative and cost-effective innovations to the digital printing art form and its industry, and business opportunities for individuals and organizations. For more information about Mutoh America, please visit mutoh.com.

About Royal Sovereign…

Royal Sovereign International, Inc is a leading supplier of graphic finishing solutions, cash management, appliances, and office products. The company supports customers in more than 100 countries around the world from its corporate headquarters in Rockleigh, New Jersey and global sales offices, distribution centers, and manufacturing facilities. For more information about Royal Sovereign, please visit royalsovereign.com.