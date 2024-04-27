Stewart-Haas Racing: BetRivers 200 from Dover

STEWART-HAAS RACING

BetRivers 200

Date: April 27, 2024

Event: BetRivers 200 (Round 10 of 33)

Series: Dover (Del.) Motor Speedway (1-mile oval)

Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (45 laps/45 laps/110 laps)

Note: Race extended eight laps past its scheduled 200-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Race Winner: Ryan Truex of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Cole Custer of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 11th / Finished 5th, Running, completed 208 of 208 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 2nd / Finished 16th, Running, completed 208 of 208 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (2nd with 393 points, one out of first)

● Riley Herbst (6th with 303 points, 91 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his fifth top-five of the season and his fifth top-five in eight career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Dover.

● Custer has not finished worse than 13th at Dover in his Xfinity Series career.

● This was Custer’s fifth straight top-10 at Dover.

● This was Custer’s eighth straight top-10. He finished second March 2 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, fifth March 9 at Phoenix Raceway, fourth March 23 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin Texas, 10th March 30 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, eighth April 6 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, fifth April 13 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, and 10th last Saturday at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

● Custer finished third in Stage 1 to earn eight bonus points and won Stage 2 to earn 10 more bonus points and one playoff point.

● Custer led once for 95 laps to increase his laps-led total at Dover to 332.

● Herbst finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and seventh in Stage 2 to earn four more bonus points.

Race Notes:

● Ryan Truex won the BetRivers 200 under caution to score his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his first of the season, and his second at Dover.

● There were 10 caution periods for a total of 61 laps.

● Twenty of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Chandler Smith remains the championship leader after Dover with a one-point advantage over second-place Cole Custer.

Sound Bites:

“Those final 50 laps were pretty frustrating with the rain and trying to make that call on pit road. In hindsight, we probably should have pitted, and I think we probably would have won. My No. 00 guys did such a great job with our Ford Mustang Dark Horse. It was definitely a dominant car, and it just shows a lot of promise for our cars moving forward. I think when we hit it right and get everything clicking, we’re lights out and it’s going to be hard to beat us. We just have to keep bringing cars like that to the track and we’ll win one soon.” –Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“The speed is fine, for sure. I guess the No. 7 car got back at us from last week, so it is what it is, and we’ll move on. Our No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse was fast all day. We should have finished third at worst, and we finished 16th. It was just a rough ending for us.” –Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Darlington 200 on May 11 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The race begins at 1:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.