Truex repeats at the Monster Mile in the BetRivers 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race

Ryan Truex made it two straight NASCAR Xfinity Series wins at the Monster Mile on Saturday, capturing the BetRivers 200 at his beloved home track.

Truex led just two laps – the final two – after a thrilling final stage featuring weather strategies, hard crashes and a two-overtime finish which saw him edge past Carson Kvapil on the final restart.

“I can’t believe it,” said Truex, driving the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. “Our car was just good at the end when it matters. I felt a little bad running [Carson] up the hill.

“Thank you so much to the fans for being here. Love this track, love this crowd.”

Anthony Alfredo, driving the No. 5 Chevrolet for Our Motorsports, won the final $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus of the year after Jesse Love, Riley Herbst and Ryan Sieg all endured wrecked or troubled machines.

“We came in knowing we were the underdog,” Alfredo said, who finished ninth overall. “We don’t have any technical support. No team alliance. We’ve been punching above our weight. You don’t understand how small our budget is compared to these other teams.

“This is crazy to win the Dash 4 Cash and to come out with a top 10 in a place like Dover is a big deal.”

Justin Allgaier won Stage 1 while Cole Custer, who led a race-high 95 laps, captured Stage 2.

Kvapil held on for second, with Sam Mayer in third, Sheldon Creed in fourth and Custer in fifth.

Kvapil picked the top lane for the final restart and was even with Truex through three-quarters of a lap until the entrance to Turn 4.

“It sucks to get that close,” said Kvapil, who led 14 laps. “I thought we had a fast Chevrolet. I’m really fortunate to be in this situation. It seemed like the top [lane] was so dominant. He just got us there in Turn 3.”

Truex completed the 208 laps/miles with an average speed of 87.395 mph in 2 hours, 22 minutes and 48 seconds. Twenty drivers finished on the lead lap, with 10 caution periods taking up 61 laps.

The Monster Mile’s remaining race schedule this week includes:

Sunday, April 28: Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (2 p.m., FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 106th NASCAR Cup Series race. 2024 marks 55 consecutive years that Dover Motor Speedway has hosted a NASCAR Cup Series event. The Monster Mile is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series races.

