Anthony Alfredo Welcomes DUDE Nation to Front Row Motorsports

DUDE Products to Partner with Alfredo During Rookie Campaign

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 5, 2021) – Once again supporting Anthony Alfredo, DUDE Products and its popular DUDE Wipes brand will be aligned with the Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate in his first NASCAR Cup Series season. DUDE Wipes will be the primary partner of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports team for six races throughout the year.

A leader in the wipes game, DUDE Products are sold throughout the country and continue to help NASCAR fans stay fresh. DUDE Wipes will be featured on Alfredo’s Mustang at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on February 28, the dirt race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28, the Kansas Speedway on May 2, Alfredo’s home track, New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 18, the night race at the Bristol Motor Speedway on September 18 and on Halloween night, under the lights at the Martinsville Speedway on October 31.

“DUDE Wipes can guarantee that Anthony will be the ‘swaggiest’ and most fresh on the circuit this year,” said Ryan Meegan, Co-Founder, DUDE Products. “We’re big fans of Anthony since meeting him last year. He’s a great guy, driver and we are proud to have his back during his rookie year.”

DUDE Products is more than just DUDE Wipes. Their full line includes a head to toe assortment of energizing face and body wipes, on-the-go shower wipes and menthol chill body powder. Alfredo will promote DUDE Wipes and all products throughout the season on social media and other digital media with the team. He’s looking forward to the partnership.

“It’s going to be a fun ride this year with DUDE Wipes and our team,” said Alfredo. “DUDE Wipes was quick to step up when I came to Front Row Motorsports and into the NASCAR Cup Series. I really want to thank them for that. They are a young and aggressive company that fits well into what we’re building on this season. I can’t wait to get started next week.”

For more information about DUDE Products, visit www.DUDEProducts.com.

About DUDE Products

DUDE is one of the fastest growing men’s hygiene companies in the U.S., started by four lifelong friends out of Chicago in 2012. Their flagship product, DUDE Wipes, the first flushable wipe marketed to men, is in over 15,000 stores nationwide (Walmart, Kroger, Target, Albertsons, Safeway & HEB). DUDE has expanded its product line and they also offer DUDE Shower Body Wipes, DUDE Face Wipes, DUDE Body Powder and other men’s essentials. In 2015 DUDE Products appeared on the ABC show Shark Tank where they received an investment deal from Mark Cuban.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.