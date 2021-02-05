Chris Buescher – Daytona Clash Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Busch Clash – Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher in the Clash

· Buescher makes his second start in the annual Clash event on Tuesday, and first since 2017. The 2021 field is limited to 2020 pole winners, past Clash winners who competed full-time in 2020, Daytona 500 Champions who competed full-time in 2020, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full time in 2020 and 2020 NCS Playoff drivers, race winners and stage winners.

· Newman is coming off a fifth-place run in the exhibition race a season ago after starting on the pole following a random draw. He has four top-five results in the Clash all-time, including second in 2005, third in 2011 and fourth in 2003.

· The 2021 edition of the Clash moves to the Daytona Road Course, where the NASCAR Cup Series competed at for the first time last summer. Newman ran 19th in that event.

· Tuesday’s race serves as a primer for the newly-established second race of the NCS regular season, when the series heads right back to Daytona for a points event on the road course.

· The random draw to determine Tuesday’s starting lineup will take place Monday night at 7 p.m. ET.

Luke Lambert in the Clash

· Lambert makes his sixth start in the Clash on Tuesday atop the box, after four prior appearances with Newman and one with Jeff Burton.

· Lambert has two finishes of eighth – one with Burton in 2011 and again in 2014 with Newman.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing in the Clash:

“Just getting back to the track in general is very exciting, and we’re ready to kick this thing off after a busy offseason. Hitting the road course at Daytona will be quite different for this format, but I’m a fan of road course racing and feel good about where we are, especially coming off the top five there last summer. We’re looking forward to it, and hopefully it gives us a solid plan for week two.”

On the Car

Fastenal returns to the fold at Roush Fenway for its 11th season in 2021. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping to the No. 17 Cup Series entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

About Fastenal

Fastenal [Nasdaq: FAST] is North America’s largest fastener distributor and a ‘one-stop’ source for hundreds of thousands of OEM, MRO and Construction products. With more than 2,600 stores worldwide, the company supports B2B customers with tailored local inventory and dedicated personnel, who visit regularly, quickly respond to emergency needs, and provide efficient inventory management solutions. Fastenal’s service-oriented business network includes the world’s largest industrial vending program, 14 regional distribution centers, 8 custom manufacturing facilities, thousands of delivery vehicles, and industry-leading sourcing, quality and engineering resources.